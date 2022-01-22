Paper Route Empire Salutes Young Dolph with ‘Long Live Young Dolph’

As the week comes to a close, hip-hop is delivering some anticipated projects just in time for the weekend. YoungBoy Never Broke Again drops his new mixtape, Colors. The Louisiana-bred artist released the headline-making singles "Bring the Hook" and "Know Like I Know" just ahead of the tape's arrival. On the track "Bring the Hook," YB appeared to have dissed King Von, who was allegedly shot and killed by an associate of Quando Rondo, who is signed to YoungBoy's Never Broke Again label. Lil Durk then seemingly responded to YB's track in an IG post. Fans also believe YB took shots at NLE Choppa on "Know Like I Know." Altogether, the deluxe version of Colors has 20 tracks including the lead singles, and appearances from Quando Rondo on the effort. NBA's new music comes weeks after the release of From the Bayou by himself and Birdman.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO