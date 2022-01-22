ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paper Route Empire Salutes Young Dolph with ‘Long Live Young Dolph’

By sourcestaff
thesource.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Paper Route Empire has released a new project to honor Young Dolph who was tragically lost last November. The project is a compilation of songs aimed to pay tribute to the late rapper. The lead single is titled “LLD (Long Live Dolph)” which features Jay Fizzle and Rico...

thesource.com

Comments / 2

