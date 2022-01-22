Workshops focus on rezoning, mixed-use

VENICE — Planning Director Roger Clark was pleased with the turnout at Wednesday's workshop on how the new land-development regulations (LDR) will rezone some properties that are long overdue for rezoning.

Thursday's workshop, on the seven mixed-use districts the LDR would implement, drew an even bigger audience.

Wednesday's session was for people whose property has a county zoning designation despite having been annexed into the city years ago.

Annexation is supposed to start a one-year clock running on getting the property rezoned but compliance wasn't monitored.

Properties whose owners have subsequently sought city approval for development have been rezoned but so many remained that staff decided it would make more sense to do them as a group through the adoption of new LDR.

It also saves the property owner the time and cost of going through the rezoning process, Clark said, though people who would prefer a different city zoning designation than the one the LDR apply will still need to do it.

The plan is to give each property the city designation that most closely matches its county one, he said. Because the city's code was adapted from the county's, there are relatively few differences, Clark said.

"This is really a housekeeping issue," he said.

The people at the meeting were mainly concerned that a change in zoning wouldn't affect their rights.

One person noted that her condo was allowed to build four stories under its county zoning while the matching city zoning has a limit of three stories.

Clark said the change would make the condo nonconforming but the city code would allow it to be rebuilt at four stories if disaster hit, though there might need to be some adjustments for changes in the building code.

The change won't have an impact on property taxes, he said, and won't affect the density on residential property because that's controlled by the comprehensive plan.

A resident of Gulf Shores pointed out that her community has large lots. Would the change in zoning enable someone to buy two and divide them into three for redevelopment, she asked.

Clark said it would be possible, but it's also possible now. And, he said, each of the lots would have to meet the minimum size for the zoning district or seek a comp plan amendment, which requires state review.

If Wednesday's program was about housekeeping, Thursday's was about "more," Clark said.

One of the Planning Commission's goals in rewriting the LDR — which date back to the late '70s — is to improve predictability, he said.

Throughout the document, "residential is resident, commercial is commercial," he said.

The exception is the seven mixed-use districts the comp plan created: Venice Avenue, South Trail, Seaboard, North Trail Gateway, Laurel West, Laurel East and Knights Trail. There, residential, commercial and office uses can co-exist, even in the same building.

Most properties in the seven districts will see an expansion of their potential uses, Clark said.

"I think that's a great thing for property owners to know," he said.

An exception is properties that are controlled by a binding master plan, he said, such as a planned-unit development. Those plans will remain in place and won't be affected by the mixed-use district.

Generally speaking, Clark said, the LDR also won't have an impact on an ongoing business. In the Seaboard district, however, no new industrial uses will be allowed.

Seaboard has been identified as a transitional area since at least the 1999 comp plan, he said, and the new LDR will put the pieces in place for it to occur. One of them is allowing residential uses for the first time, he said.

Both workshops were told to expect another draft of the LDR next month, with the plan being a Council vote on them in May.