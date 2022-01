Barcelona are confident of securing a deal for Alvaro Morata this month, sources have told 90min, with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on their shortlist. The forward is currently on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid but has been linked with a move to Barça for some time. At the beginning of the window it was even said that the deal was close to completion, but almost a full month on no agreement has been reached.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO