China’s carbon market may get stricter under a new proposal

To the Editor - China launched its national carbon market on 16 July 2021. The market size with respect to CO2 equivalent emissions, generated from 2,162 power corporations covered in the first batch of trading, is estimated to exceed 4 billion tons per year. It has surpassed the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) to become the biggest carbon trading market in the world1. Unlike EU ETS, which caps absolute emissions, China's carbon market adopts an intensity-based cap that limits carbon emissions per unit of output. Therefore, the initial allocation of allowances is based on a plant's output and its sector-specific benchmark2. Although the current market design will not cap the output directly, more flexibility is needed to accommodate the huge regional disparities in China for the steady running of a giant but united carbon market. Furthermore, as compared with project-based mechanisms, the current allowance-based trading mechanism lacks the flexibility to incentivize the development of renewable energy.

