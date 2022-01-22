ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

China’s carbon market may get stricter under a new proposal

By Bloomberg News
mining.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese regulators are mulling a deeper cut in new carbon quotas, a move that would make it more expensive to run small and inefficient coal power plants. A Ministry of Ecology and Environment draft plan for carbon allowances for more than 2,000 power firms over 2021 and...

www.mining.com

Comments / 0

Related
mining.com

China jails almost 50 steel executives for faking emissions data

China will jail forty-seven steel company officials for faking air pollution data, in a sign that Beijing’s crackdown on firms that are flouting environmental rules is intensifying. The officials who worked at four mills in Tangshan city near Beijing, China’s top steelmaking hub, were given prison sentences from six...
CHINA
mining.com

China’s gold-buying boom faces test at start of year, WGC says

The boom in China’s gold demand may take a knock at the start of this year on the back of virus lockdowns and slower economic growth, according to the World Gold Council. While demand rebounded more than 50% last year on a stronger economy and easing Covid-19 measures, consumption early this year could be challenged by an increase in virus-related restrictions and weaker growth, the WGC said in a quarterly report. A trend of fewer weddings may also threaten jewelry purchases, a key source of demand in the world’s top gold buyer, it said.
BUSINESS
mining.com

Iron ore price hits 5-month high on China demand optimism

Iron ore price jumped on Friday, buoyed by a combination of hopes that China’s stepped-up monetary easing would stimulate demand and fears over tight supply prospects. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $147.42 a tonne during morning trading, up 5.7% compared to Thursday’s closing.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Price#Carbon Market#Yuan#Power Plants#Chinese#Mee#Refinitv
mining.com

Coal price surges as Ukraine tensions worsen supply woes

Global coal prices have shot back towards record highs as the Ukraine crisis raises expectations that European buyers will start loading up on the fossil fuel for fear that a standoff between Russia and western nations will cut off gas supplies. The benchmark Newcastle coal index has soared by over...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Mitsui Mining ramps up zinc contract prices as shortages bite

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. is increasing zinc prices this year in annual contracts by at least 35% for the Japanese company’s customers in Asia as supply tightens and freight rates soar. The constrained availability of cargo ships is a big contributor to the rise, Kenji Sugawara, general manager...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Flexibility is needed in China's national carbon market

To the Editor - China launched its national carbon market on 16 July 2021. The market size with respect to CO2 equivalent emissions, generated from 2,162 power corporations covered in the first batch of trading, is estimated to exceed 4 billion tons per year. It has surpassed the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) to become the biggest carbon trading market in the world1. Unlike EU ETS, which caps absolute emissions, China's carbon market adopts an intensity-based cap that limits carbon emissions per unit of output. Therefore, the initial allocation of allowances is based on a plant's output and its sector-specific benchmark2. Although the current market design will not cap the output directly, more flexibility is needed to accommodate the huge regional disparities in China for the steady running of a giant but united carbon market. Furthermore, as compared with project-based mechanisms, the current allowance-based trading mechanism lacks the flexibility to incentivize the development of renewable energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

China’s 2021 gold consumption jumps by a third on-year as economy grows

China’s 2021 gold consumption rose by over a third from the previous year, as its economy rebounded from the coronavirus impact, the China Gold Association said on Thursday. Consumption in the world’s largest gold consumer rose 36.53% year-on-year to 1,120.9 tonnes. It was also up 11.78% compared with consumption in 2019, before the pandemic.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
mining.com

Canada says it saw no need to block China firm’s bid for lithium miner

Canada did not stop a Chinese firm’s bid for a Toronto-listed lithium miner because it saw no risk to national security, Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Thursday. The opposition Conservatives said the Liberal government should have blocked Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd from buying Neo Lithium Corp for...
ECONOMY
mining.com

Iron ore price rallies on Australia supply fears, China demand hopes

The spot price of iron ore for delivery to north China, as assessed by commodity price reporting agency Argus, ended at $137.60 a tonne on Wednesday, a surge of 58% since the 18-month low of $87 in mid-November. The catalysts for the rally are effectively a fear and a hope,...
WORLD
mining.com

Supply-chain fragility sends tin price soaring to new highs

A New Year and a new record high for the tin price. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month tin hit its latest milestone of $44,200 per tonne on Jan. 21 before suffering a bout of vertigo at the start of this week. It has since regained its bull composure, last trading...
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

China's Xi says low-carbon ambitions must not interfere with 'normal life'

Chinese President Xi Jinping said this week that efforts to lower carbon emissions shouldn’t interfere with "normal life." Xi told communist party leaders Monday that "reducing emissions is not about reducing productivity, and it is not about not emitting at all, either" according to The Guardian. "We must stick...
FOOD & DRINKS
newyorkcitynews.net

SW China's Guizhou urged to break new ground under "go west" strategy

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday issued a guideline to support southwest China's Guizhou Province in breaking new ground in the country's pursuit of large-scale development of its western regions in the new era. The guideline, released by the State Council, China's cabinet, clarified Guizhou's strategic role as...
CHINA
WDEZ 101.9 FM

China’s Realme eyes Europe’s high-end smartphone market with new launch

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) – China’s Realme will enter Europe’s high-end handset market next month with its priciest ever device, its CEO told Reuters, as it looks to expand beyond its budget offerings and sell 50% more smartphones globally this year. The Shenzhen-based company is among several Chinese...
CELL PHONES
mining.com

China lets in most of the Australian coal stranded at its ports

Most of the Australian coal used by steelmakers that was being held at Chinese ports in the wake of Beijing’s import ban has now been cleared, according to local research firm Fengkuang Coal Logistics, although there’s no sign that the halt on new shipments will be lifted. Customs...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Power problems take a toll on global aluminum output

Global aluminum production rates started falling in the closing months of 2021 as power constraints spread from China to Europe. The world’s smelters may have produced a record 67.3 million tonnes of aluminum last year, but all the 3% year-on-year growth derived from the first couple of months. Annualised...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy