Call it the Disney-fication of wild animals. Some of us get the mistaken notion that deer and other wildlife depend on us for food, especially in the harsh winter months. But the experts tell us that feeding wild animals — at any time of the year — actually does more harm than good. This warning is accompanied with an asterisk, since the rule does not apply to birds, but deer, waterfowl, raccoons, squirrels, and any other four-legged or two-legged critters that wander in our parks, suburban areas, or around rural homesteads, can do quite well on their own.

LUCAS COUNTY, OH ・ 34 MINUTES AGO