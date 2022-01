Numbers can be misleading and there is no better evidence of that than the fact that the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball team lost on Thursday. The scoreboard showed that Morehead State won its game at the Show Me Center 74-73 in overtime. However, anyone with eyes can attest that, yes, the Redhawks lost a game, but in so many ways, this program proved incredibly successful.

