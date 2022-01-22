ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Minnesota hosts Chicago after Hartman's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
swiowanewssource.com
 7 days ago

Chicago Blackhawks (15-19-6, seventh in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (23-10-3, fourth in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -195, Blackhawks +164; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit Minnesota after Ryan Hartman scored two goals in the Wild's 5-1 victory against the Blackhawks. The Wild are...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Nathan MacKinnon Gets Destroyed By Taylor Hall.

The Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche played a very eventful game last night. The Avs came out to a 1-0 lead during the first period and the B's followed that up with 3 straight goals in the second period, however the Avs tired it up in the third and eventually won the game overtime.
NHL
theScore

MacKinnon ruled out after big collision with Hall

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon won't return to Wednesday's contest against the Boston Bruins after colliding with forward Taylor Hall during the opening period, the team announced. Hall knocked the shaft of MacKinnon's stick with his shoulder as the center tried to exit the zone, hitting him in the face...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
swiowanewssource.com

Canucks visit the Flames after Miller's 3-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (19-19-5, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Calgary Flames (20-13-6, fourth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver visits the Calgary Flames after J.T. Miller scored three goals in the Canucks' 5-1 win over the Jets. The Flames are 3-5-1 in division play. Calgary ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mats Zuccarello
Person
Ryan Hartman
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Dylan Strome
Person
Alex Debrincat
Person
Nick Bjugstad
thesundevils.com

Kopperud Tallies Multi-Goal Game at #1 Minnesota State

MANKATO, MN – Sophomore forward and Hobey Baker award candidate Matthew Kopperud notched his third multi-goal game of the season at No. 1 Minnesota State, tying for fifth place in total points amongst NCAA skaters. Despite the two goals from the team's leading scorer, the Arizona State men's ice hockey team fell, 2-4, on Friday night. ASU (15-13-0) and MSU (24-5-0) meet in a rematch on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 5:07 p.m. MST.
MANKATO, MN
yourvalley.net

Phoenix hosts Minnesota after Booker's 43-point performance

Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (38-9, first in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -9.5; over/under is 231.5. BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves after Devin Booker scored 43 points in the Phoenix Suns' 105-97 win over the Utah Jazz. The...
NBA
swiowanewssource.com

NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m. Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m. San...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference#The Associated Press#Data Skrive#Sportradar
swiowanewssource.com

Minnesota visits No. 11 Wisconsin after Davison's 21-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-6, 2-6 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (16-3, 7-2 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Wisconsin faces the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Brad Davison scored 21 points in Wisconsin's 73-65 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Badgers are 8-2 in home games. Wisconsin scores 72.7 points while...
MADISON, WI
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 3 Ohio State Hosts No. 2 Minnesota This Weekend

Watch: Friday (B1G+) | Saturday (B1G+) COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second straight weekend, the No. 3 Ohio State women’s hockey team will welcome a ranked opponent to the OSU Ice Rink with No. 2 Minnesota making the trip to Columbus for a two-game series set for Jan. 28-29 at 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
swiowanewssource.com

Friday's Transactions

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Chris Forbes director of player development, Jesse Stender assistant director of player development, Tim Batesole coordinator/minor league, Avery Griggs coordinator player development/pro scouting assistant, Steve Foster director of pitching operations, Flint Wallace coordinator of pitching strategies, Doug Linton pitching coordinator, Darin Everson hitting coordinator, Michael Ramirez Latin American hitting coordinator, Mark Strittmatter field and catching coordinator, Trevor Swartz physical performance coordinator and Arnaldo Gomez assistant rehab coordinator; Warren Schaeffer manager, Pedro Lopez bench coach, Frank Gonzales pitching coach, Jordan Pacheco hitting coach, Hoshito Mizutani trainer and Phil Bailey physical performance coach for Albuquerque (Triple-A West); Chris Denorfia manager, Luis Lopez bench coach, Blaine Beatty pitching coach, Tom Sutaris hitting coach, Kelsey Branstetter trainer and Mason Rook physical performance coach for Hartford (Double-A ); Scott Little manager, Julio Campos bench coach, Ryan Kibler pitching coach, Zach Osborne hitting coach and Coy Coker trainer for Spokane (High-A West ); Robinson Cancel manager, Steve Soliz bench coach, Mark Brewer pitching coach, Nic Wilson hitting coach and Justin Wilson trainer for Fresno (Low-A West).
NFL
swiowanewssource.com

Robert Morris hosts Green Bay after Spear's 25-point outing

Green Bay Phoenix (4-15, 3-7 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (4-16, 2-9 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Robert Morris -4.5; over/under is 133.5. BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris takes on the Green Bay Phoenix after Kahliel Spear scored 25 points in Robert Morris' 77-53 win against the Milwaukee Panthers. The Colonials have...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
swiowanewssource.com

Scott, Loyola Marymount Lions host the San Diego Toreros

San Diego Toreros (12-9, 5-3 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-9, 2-4 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) -3.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: Marcellus Earlington and the San Diego Toreros take on Eli Scott and the Loyola Marymount Lions in WCC action. The Lions have gone 5-4 in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
swiowanewssource.com

Walker, Colorado Buffaloes take on the Washington State Cougars

Colorado Buffaloes (13-7, 5-5 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (11-7, 4-3 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Jabari Walker and the Colorado Buffaloes take on Michael Flowers and the Washington State Cougars in Pac-12 action Sunday. The Cougars are 8-4 in home games. Washington State is fourth in the Pac-12 scoring 74.0 points...
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy