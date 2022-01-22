ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Seattle hosts Florida following shootout victory

By The Associated Press
swiowanewssource.com
 7 days ago

Florida Panthers (28-8-5, first in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (12-24-4, eighth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits the Seattle Kraken after the Panthers knocked off Vancouver 2-1 in a shootout. The Kraken are 8-13-2 at home. Seattle is last in the Western Conference shooting 27.8 shots per...

www.swiowanewssource.com

swiowanewssource.com

