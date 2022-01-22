Seattle hosts Florida following shootout victory

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Chris Forbes director of player development, Jesse Stender assistant director of player development, Tim Batesole coordinator/minor league, Avery Griggs coordinator player development/pro scouting assistant, Steve Foster director of pitching operations, Flint Wallace coordinator of pitching strategies, Doug Linton pitching coordinator, Darin Everson hitting coordinator, Michael Ramirez Latin American hitting coordinator, Mark Strittmatter field and catching coordinator, Trevor Swartz physical performance coordinator and Arnaldo Gomez assistant rehab coordinator; Warren Schaeffer manager, Pedro Lopez bench coach, Frank Gonzales pitching coach, Jordan Pacheco hitting coach, Hoshito Mizutani trainer and Phil Bailey physical performance coach for Albuquerque (Triple-A West); Chris Denorfia manager, Luis Lopez bench coach, Blaine Beatty pitching coach, Tom Sutaris hitting coach, Kelsey Branstetter trainer and Mason Rook physical performance coach for Hartford (Double-A ); Scott Little manager, Julio Campos bench coach, Ryan Kibler pitching coach, Zach Osborne hitting coach and Coy Coker trainer for Spokane (High-A West ); Robinson Cancel manager, Steve Soliz bench coach, Mark Brewer pitching coach, Nic Wilson hitting coach and Justin Wilson trainer for Fresno (Low-A West).
