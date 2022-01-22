ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Meier and San Jose take on Tampa Bay

By The Associated Press
swiowanewssource.com
 7 days ago

Tampa Bay Lightning (27-10-5, second in the Atlantic) vs. San Jose Sharks (21-18-2, fourth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks +169, Lightning -202; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Timo Meier and San Jose take on Tampa Bay. Meier is eighth in the league with 46 points, scoring 21...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
swiowanewssource.com

San Jose takes on Huberdeau and the Panthers

San Jose Sharks (22-19-2, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Florida Panthers (30-9-5, first in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau and Florida take on San Jose. Huberdeau is third in the NHL with 59 points, scoring 16 goals and recording 43 assists. The Panthers are 22-3-0 on their home ice....
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Zach Bogosian
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Timo Meier
swiowanewssource.com

NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m. Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m. San...
NHL
swiowanewssource.com

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m. Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m. San...
NHL
swiowanewssource.com

Robert Morris hosts Green Bay after Spear's 25-point outing

Green Bay Phoenix (4-15, 3-7 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (4-16, 2-9 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Robert Morris -4.5; over/under is 133.5. BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris takes on the Green Bay Phoenix after Kahliel Spear scored 25 points in Robert Morris' 77-53 win against the Milwaukee Panthers. The Colonials have...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press#Data Skrive#Sportradar
swiowanewssource.com

Friday's Transactions

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Chris Forbes director of player development, Jesse Stender assistant director of player development, Tim Batesole coordinator/minor league, Avery Griggs coordinator player development/pro scouting assistant, Steve Foster director of pitching operations, Flint Wallace coordinator of pitching strategies, Doug Linton pitching coordinator, Darin Everson hitting coordinator, Michael Ramirez Latin American hitting coordinator, Mark Strittmatter field and catching coordinator, Trevor Swartz physical performance coordinator and Arnaldo Gomez assistant rehab coordinator; Warren Schaeffer manager, Pedro Lopez bench coach, Frank Gonzales pitching coach, Jordan Pacheco hitting coach, Hoshito Mizutani trainer and Phil Bailey physical performance coach for Albuquerque (Triple-A West); Chris Denorfia manager, Luis Lopez bench coach, Blaine Beatty pitching coach, Tom Sutaris hitting coach, Kelsey Branstetter trainer and Mason Rook physical performance coach for Hartford (Double-A Northeast); Scott Little manager, Julio Campos bench coach, Ryan Kibler pitching coach, Zach Osborne hitting coach and Coy Coker trainer for Spokane (High-A West); Robinson Cancel manager, Steve Soliz bench coach, Mark Brewer pitching coach, Nic Wilson hitting coach and Justin Wilson trainer for Fresno (Low-A West).
NFL
swiowanewssource.com

AP Sportlight

1926 — The major league rules committee mandates that pitchers must have access to a rosin bag. 1971 — UCLA starts its 88-game winning streak with a 74-61 win over UC Santa Barbara. 1983 — John Riggins rushes for a Super Bowl-record 166 yards on 38 carries to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
swiowanewssource.com

Scott, Loyola Marymount Lions host the San Diego Toreros

San Diego Toreros (12-9, 5-3 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-9, 2-4 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) -3.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: Marcellus Earlington and the San Diego Toreros take on Eli Scott and the Loyola Marymount Lions in WCC action. The Lions have gone 5-4 in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
swiowanewssource.com

Magic's Anthony fined for derogatory remarks toward official

NEW YORK (AP) — Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official. The incident occurred at the conclusion of Orlando’s 111-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Amway Center. The...
NBA
swiowanewssource.com

Akuchie and the Youngstown State Penguins host conference foe Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (7-14, 5-7 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (11-10, 5-6 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -6.5; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: Horizon foes Youngstown State and Milwaukee face off on Saturday. The Penguins have gone 7-5 in home games. Youngstown State averages 72.4 points and has outscored opponents...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy