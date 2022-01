Many people saw the Jazz signing Rudy Gay this past offseason as a direct response to the second-round loss the Clippers had just handed Utah. The Jazz had compiled the NBA's best regular-season record, but just as the Rockets had done to them in previous years, the Clippers ran them out of the postseason with center-less lineups that switched every ball screen and spread the floor with shooters. The enduring image of Utah's playoff exit was Rudy Gobert futilely sprinting out to the corner as L.A.'s cadre of wings splashed threes.

