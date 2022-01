Electric bike maker Cowboy has raised 80 million US dollars (£59.2 million) to ramp up its global expansion into environmentally conscious travel.The Brussels-based group’s latest funding round, which was led by investors Exor, HCVC and Siam Capital, has brought the total raised so far by the group to 120 million US dollars (£88.8 million).It follows the release of the Cowboy 4, an electric bike targeted at urban riders.With the investment the company plans to continue its US expansion, and open two new retail stores, the first in February in Paris followed by a second store in May in Berlin.They also...

