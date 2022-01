The Vancouver Canucks hit the road again to begin a four game stretch away from Rogers Arena when they take on the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Coming off a gut-wrenching 3-2 overtime loss at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, Vancouver will look to stay within striking distance of a playoff spot with a massive showdown against the Jets. Despite a standout performance from goalie Spencer Martin and taking a 2-0 lead into the third period, the Canucks were unable to close the door, subsequently missing out on a valuable point. The loss to Edmonton makes it three games in a row that the Canucks have dropped.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO