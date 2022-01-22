ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

81-year-old diabetic man with dementia missing in Lancaster

By City News Service Inc.
 7 days ago
An 81-year-old man diagnosed with diabetes, dementia and hypertension was reported missing Friday after last being seen in Lancaster.

Parviz Bampouri Sistani was last seen at 9:30 a.m. in the 44000 block of 15th Street West, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Sistani is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has long black hair, hazel eyes and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a black blazer and light colored jeans.

Anyone with information about Sistani or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

