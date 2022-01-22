ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden, Kishida agree to boost security, economic cooperation amid rising concerns

By Thompson Reuters
 7 days ago
WASHINGTON/TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed in a virtual meeting on Friday to boost cooperation on pressing economic and security issues, including China, North Korea’s missiles and Russia’s threat to Ukraine. The online meeting, their first substantial talks since Kishida...

Biden-Kishida 1st formal talks touch on China, nuke weapons

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday used their first formal meeting to discuss concerns about China’s growing military assertiveness that’s spurring increasing disquiet in the Pacific. Kishida said that the two leaders spent a “significant amount” of their 80-minute...
Biden, Japan's Kishida discuss Asia security, Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed deterrence in the Asia-Pacific region and a "united" Western alliance against Russian threats to Ukraine in a virtual meeting Friday, officials said. Biden has made restoring the importance of the US-Japanese relationship a priority since taking office exactly a year ago, following Donald Trump's questioning of the benefit of US relationships with several major allies in both Asia and Europe. After the approximately one hour and 20 minutes meeting, which took place by video link behind closed doors, Biden tweeted that it was "an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the US-Japan Alliance -- the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world." Ahead of the virtual bilat, US officials stressed the goal of reinforcing an alliance that has underpinned US leadership across the entire region since World War II.
Biden signs memo to boost US national security systems’ defenses

President Joe Biden signed a national security memorandum (NSM) on Wednesday to increase the security of national security systems part of critical US government networks used in military and intelligence activities when storing or transferring classified info. "Modernizing our cybersecurity defenses and protecting all federal networks is a priority for...
Japan, France seek to deepen security ties amid China's rise

The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and France held talks on Thursday as the two countries seek to deepen security ties in the Indo-Pacific region, where tensions have been rising amid China’s military buildup and North Korea’s nuclear and missile development.Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, accompanied by Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, described France as an indispensable partner in achieving the goal of a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”Japan, the United States Australia and India are promoting the goal as a counter to China’s growing influence and assertiveness in pushing its territorial claims in the region, which has some...
Biden and Japanese P.M. Kishida discuss threats from China, North Korea

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met virtually with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday to discuss China's military posture, North Korea's nuclear program and other common threats, including Covid, the climate crisis and cybersecurity. The two leaders discussed concerns about China’s aggression toward Taiwan, the White House said,...
Biden to meet virtually with new Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio Friday

President Biden will meet virtually with new Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Friday, according to the White House. The White House says the meeting will be to "further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people," and will "highlight the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance." Kishida, who leads the Liberal Democratic Party in Japan, took office in October. The Biden administration has been trying to manage the areas of concern it has with China and emphasizes that a relationship with Japan is key to security in the Indo-Pacific region.
White House: Biden focusing on 'diplomacy' amid rising tensions in Ukraine

White House: Biden focusing on 'diplomacy' amid rising tensions in Ukraine
