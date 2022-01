Asian equities were a sea of red, except for the small gains by Hong Kong and Singapore. Japan was off -2% as Sony was smoked -12.79% post-Microsoft/Activision announcement. The Hang Seng Index managed to gain +0.06% while the Hang Seng Tech Index was off -0.98% on volumes that were up +2.36% from yesterday, which is only 70% of the 1-year average. Foreign investors are starting to pick up on China’s monetary easing narrative, which makes their underweight potentially dangerous if we get a rally. Hong Kong internet stocks didn’t fall nearly as much as the US names yesterday as Tencent +0.66% (Tencent US listing -5.14% yesterday), Meituan -0.65% (US -0.71% yesterday), Alibaba HK -1.74% (US -2.26%) and JD.com HK +0.86% (US -0.43%).

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO