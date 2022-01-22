Nile Rodgers says Johnny Marr is like ‘a brother’ to him.

Meat is murder, but murder is also murder, and maybe a crotchety screed is too. Morrissey has written an open letter to his former Smiths bandmate Johnny Marr to tell him to stop mentioning his name in interviews, which he believes is being done solely for “clickbait” purposes. “The fact is: You don’t know me. You know nothing of my life, my intentions, my thoughts, my feelings. Yet you talk as if you were my personal psychiatrist with consistent and uninterrupted access to my instincts,” Morrissey explained on his website. “We haven’t known each other for 35 years, which is many lifetimes ago. When we met, you and I were not successful. We both helped each other become whatever it is we are today. Can you not just leave it at that? Must you persistently, year after year, decade after decade, blame me for everything, from the 2007 Solomon Islands tsunami to the dribble on your grandma’s chin?” Marr has been enjoying the interview circuit of late to promote his new solo album; Moz is perhaps referring to a recent chat Marr did with Britain’s Uncut, in which he admitted that the duo are are no longer “close” due to being “so different.”

