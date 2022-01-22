Mike Smith's Baseball Stats

The baseball offseason is always tough on baseball fans, but I can’t recall a more deflating one than this offseason. We’re in the third winter of the pandemic, there’s a labor lockout, and the Mariners are on the precipice of being a real contender in the American League during a time when we can’t even get hyped about offseason acquisitions. Right now is THE offseason where the team was poised to spend on free agents to amplify the current talent core and the nearly ready next crop of prospects. Thankfully the Mariners landed the reigning Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and the potentially solid Adam Frazier before the lockout started on December 2, 2021, but since then we’ve been left with nothing more to talk about, dream on, or get stoked about. And since the players and owners do not seem to be getting any closer to a resolution, the 2022 season is in danger of being delayed, shortened, or...(chucks bag of salt over shoulder and spits) potentially cancelled.

