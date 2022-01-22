Ricky Gervais only cares about getting laughs with his comedy.

Gervais discussed his recent comments that he'd that he'd be willing to host the 94th Academy Awards if he was given the freedom to do what he did on the Golden Globes. "The good thing about the Globes was (that) they said I could write my own jokes, say what I want, and not rehearse," Gervais said on The View. "And that is just too good for a comedian to turn down, whereas I don’t think the Oscars would ever allow me that freedom, and rightly so. I think they would be mad.” Gervais admitted that if the Academy agreed to those rules, “I’d definitely do it. I’d do it for free.” Goldberg, a four-time Oscar host, responded: “I think you’re wrong. I think they would absolutely adore it, if you were up for it. Did I hear you say you might be interested? ‘Cause if you’re serious, I could talk to a couple people. I know people.”

