Ricky Gervais only cares about getting laughs with his comedy.

Corydon Times-Republican
 7 days ago

www.corydontimes.com

Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg to Ricky Gervais: If you're serious about hosting the Oscars, "I could talk to a couple people"

Gervais discussed his recent comments that he'd that he'd be willing to host the 94th Academy Awards if he was given the freedom to do what he did on the Golden Globes. "The good thing about the Globes was (that) they said I could write my own jokes, say what I want, and not rehearse," Gervais said on The View. "And that is just too good for a comedian to turn down, whereas I don't think the Oscars would ever allow me that freedom, and rightly so. I think they would be mad." Gervais admitted that if the Academy agreed to those rules, "I'd definitely do it. I'd do it for free." Goldberg, a four-time Oscar host, responded: "I think you're wrong. I think they would absolutely adore it, if you were up for it. Did I hear you say you might be interested? 'Cause if you're serious, I could talk to a couple people. I know people."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ricky Gervais Would Host The Oscars 'For Free' If He Could Write His Own Jokes

The 'After Life' comic admitted that he would love to host the Academy Awards, if he had the same level of freedom that he has with the Golden Globes. Ricky Gervais has never shied away from controversy when hosting the Golden Globes, but he's had his doubts that his unfiltered brand of comedy would fly at the Oscars. Even though he didn't think he'd be a contender for hosting, Ricky did admit that he'd love the job, if he could take the same approach to when he hosts the Globes during a hilarious Thursday January 20 interview on The View.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Gervais
No Film School

Ricky Gervais Says No Comedy Topic Should Be Off Limits

Comedy, when done well, can help us tackle even the darkest subjects. Ricky Gervais is known as one of the most shocking comedians. From his antics at the Golden Globes to his hit British shows like The Office and Extras, Gervais has never shied away from controversy. That's why his new show, After Life, has drawn in viewers. It's got shocking aspects like suicide and cancer jokes, but the audiences stayed for a stunning and compassionate portrait of people.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

After Life's Tony Way reveals joke Ricky Gervais feared was 'too far'

After Life spoilers follow. Tony Way has revealed a moment on the After Life set where Ricky Gervais feared he'd taken a visual joke too far. The melodramatic Netflix comedy follows Tony (Gervais), who had a perfect life until his wife Lisa died. After the tragic event, Tony's good guy demeanour changed dramatically and after contemplating taking his life, Tony decides he'd rather live long enough to punish the world through selfish and unscrupulous acts.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Ricky Gervais talks hosting the Oscars, what it would take for him to agree to 2022 show

Now that the Oscars are officially moving forward with a host for the first time in years, Ricky Gervais revealed what it would take for him to agree to take on the role. Last week, it was announced that the 2022 Academy Awards show will have a host for the first time since Jimmy Kimmel held the position in 2017 and 2018. Gervais, who previously helmed controversial appearances as the host of the Golden Globes, appeared on the "Today" show Tuesday where the hosts asked if he would be open to hosting the Oscars.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

After Life season 4: Will Ricky Gervais make another season?

After season three of After Life dropped on Netflix last week, fans on social media can't stop showering the Ricky Gervais show in praise. It follows Tony, a widower who is trying to find some joy in his life following the death of his wife, Lisa. The big question that remains is; will there be a season four?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Politics
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: 'After Life' Season 3 On Netflix, The Final Season Of Ricky Gervais's Black Comedy

Written, directed by, and starring Ricky Gervais, Netflix's After Life tells the story of Tony, who spirals out into a dark, angry depression following the death of his wife Lisa. The third and final season of the dark comedy, now streaming on the platform, sees Tony continue to shut himself off from the world as his grief weighs heavily. Can his patient friends, loyal pup, and a potential love interest help pull him out of the darkness? We're here to let you know if it's worth sticking around to find out.
TV SERIES
thebrag.com

Sit down for mental health with Ricky Gervais

Netflix has donated benches to local councils around the UK as part of a mental health scheme in conjunction with the third season of After Life. Commissioned with suicide prevention charity the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), the benches feature QR codes which take people to online resources and messages of support.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

After Life season 3: Ricky Gervais explains ending amid viewer confusion

Ricky Gervais has revealed what the ending of After Life season three means amid fan confusion.The new season of the comedian's dark comedy series was released on Netflix on Friday (14 January), with many already reaching the conclusion.Viewers have been left feeling rather emotional by the finale – although some were left confused by what the ending means.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*The closing scene of After Life season three shows Gervais' character Tony walking away from Tambury Fair with his late wife, Lisa (Kerry Godliman), and their dog Brandy (Anti).The married couple hold hands, but Lisa fades away....
TV SERIES
Michigan Daily

Ricky Gervais's bewildering brand of sentimentality in 'After Life'

Ricky Gervais ("Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?") is not widely known for having a big heart. He is perhaps most famous for his rant against the hypocrisy of Hollywood elites at the 2020 Golden Globes, or maybe for his scorching standup comedy, in which he mercilessly dissects touchy subjects, most notably religion. The edgy elements of Gervais's persona are certainly on display in the third and final season of "After Life," which he writes, directs and stars in. However, the numerous tear-jerking, emotionally devastating and heartwarming moments that accompany his blunt sense of humor are truly surprising. What's even more puzzling is how well these features complement each other.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Netflix just released a new season of Ricky Gervais' emotional dark comedy

Don't Miss: Monday's deals: $10 COVID tests, $140 AirPods 3, $30 Fire TV Stick 4K, more Netflix on Friday released the third season of Ricky Gervais' emotionally wrenching series After Life. And that, right there, tells you something about how important this project is to the comedian and actor — whose TV shows, until now, have tended to follow a simple rule. Two seasons, and that's it. But this story, the one at the heart of After Life, is one of the most profound creative projects the sometimes controversial funnyman has ever produced in his career. And if this story of...
TV SHOWS
BBC

After Life benches inspired by Ricky Gervais show installed

Benches to mark the final series of a Ricky Gervais TV show about loss have been installed in parks to provide a place for people to chat and reflect. The benches were installed at two parks in Nottingham. They are among 25 benches donated to local councils by streaming service...
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

After Life 3: How TikTok took a Ricky Gervais fan to Netflix

Before the pandemic, Cole Anderson-James was a salesman in a "boring 9 to 5 job". Then he downloaded TikTok. The 24-year-old's videos - lip-syncing to scenes from The Office - soon attracted millions of views. And he can now be seen alongside the man he impersonates, after Ricky Gervais cast...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

After Life's Ricky Gervais and Netflix join forces to combat Blue Monday

To celebrate the release of After Life season 3, Netflix announced that it has donated 25 benches up and down the UK as part of a collaboration with Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM): a UK-based suicide prevention charity. Conversations around mental health and suicide are at the heart of Gervais'...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

After Life: Ricky Gervais questioned if he'd gone 'too far' in season 3 scene, co-star reveals

After Life star Tony Way has revealed the one scene in season three which led Ricky Gervais to question if he'd gone "too far".Gervais created and stars in the Netflix dark comedy, which follows a man called Tony dealing with the aftermath of the death of his wife.While Tony uses his grief to punish the world by doing whatever he wants, Way – who plays photographer Lenny – has admitted that there was one moment in the new series where they thought things may have been a bit extreme.In the scene, Tony blows a raspberry on Lenny's belly, with...
TV SERIES

