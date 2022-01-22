Lupita Nyong'o says it is 'too soon to tell' if Hollywood has changed since #MeToo

A little black dress will forever be canon in the world of fashion and style. Its ease and versatility is too great to ever step away from, and even Lady Gaga knows that sometimes, slipping on an LBD is the answer to all your style problems. Of course, Gaga is Gaga and she could never just wear a black a-line dress or something else so pedestrian. No, even when she’s wearing an LBD she has to bring the drama, and that’s exactly what she did on Monday night when she made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO