ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lupita Nyong'o says it is 'too soon to tell' if Hollywood has changed since #MeToo

Corydon Times-Republican
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLupita Nyong'o says it is 'too soon to tell' if...

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
news-shield.com

Lupita Nyong'o names her mother and her aunts as 'idols'

Lupita Nyong'o's mother and her aunts were her "idols" growing up. The 38-year-old actress - who was born to Kenyan parents, Dorothy Ogada Buyu and Peter Anyang' Nyong'o - is currently starring in the all-female spy film 'The 355' and revealed the "strong" women in her life who have inspired her the most.
CELEBRITIES
/Film

Lupita Nyong'o Has Recovered From Covid And Is Showing Off Her Black Panther 2 Training

Just when it seemed like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was ready to resume filming after halting production to give Shuri actor Letitia Wright time to recover from a stunt-related injury, the Marvel sequel hit another snag. As we reported last week, director Ryan Coogler and his team were forced to hit the brakes again when several members of the movie's staff tested positive for COVID-19, star Lupita Nyong'o among them. Thankfully, it seems Nyong'o is now on the mend and hard at work preparing to reprise her role as the Wakandan spy Nakia once shooting restarts.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

The 355 Review: Jessica Chastain and Lupita Nyong’o Join Forces

Simon Kinberg’s The 355 looks to honour a famous female operative from the American Revolution—codenamed Agent 355—with a modern, crowd-pleasing spy thriller with four women at its core. The film follows CIA wild card Mason “Mace” Browne (Jessica Chastain) and colleague, Nick (Sebastian Stan), as they attempt...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Divisive Amber Heard Blamed For ‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa’s Divorce

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the pair wrote in a joint statement shared via Instagram on Wednesday, January 12. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Film Industry
Fox News

Audrey Hepburn’s son reacts to news of Rooney Mara playing ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ star in biopic

Audrey Hepburn’s son is speaking out amid news that Rooney Mara is playing the late actress in a new biopic. On Thursday, Variety confirmed that a film about the iconic actress starring the 36-year-old is in the works at Apple. Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino of "Call Me by Your Name" fame is attached to the project with Mara producing. "The Giver" co-writer Michael Mitnick is also on board to write the script.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

This Week, The Best Dressed Stars Stepped Into The Matrix

Call it the Wachowski effect. Just as the visionary work of the filmmaking sisters is experiencing a renaissance thanks to the release of The Matrix Resurrections, celebrities appear to be taking their fashion cues from Neo, Trinity, and the leather-clad characters of the ’90s sci-fi action film. Granted, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been referencing the franchise’s slick aesthetic for seasons, but last week actors and entertainers joined them in adopting the look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IndieWire

Lady Gaga Stayed in ‘A Star Is Born’ Character for Years: ‘Insanity Is Subjective’

There’s nothing “Shallow” about Lady Gaga’s performances, thanks to her expertly honed method acting techniques. The “House of Gucci” star admitted during Variety‘s Actors on Actors roundtable opposite Jake Gyllenhaal that she often stays in character for months, even years, at a time. “I would actually say playing a character for me is like living one long song, one long song that lasts for months,” Gaga explained. “For ‘A Star Is Born,’ it was years for me.” Yet Gaga was more than ready to shed her “House of Gucci” persona after playing convicted killer Patrizia Reggiani, who ordered the murder of her ex-husband,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Bradley Cooper Says Replacing Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Nightmare Alley’ Exposed His Insecurities

Bradley Cooper earned rave reviews for his lead performance in Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” but the eight-time Oscar nominee was not necessarily the director’s first choice for the job. It was Leonardo DiCaprio, who del Toro originally cast in the role of Stanton Carlisle, a drifter and con artist who rises from lowly carnival worker to a renowned mentalist. Speaking to Mahershala Ali as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, presented by Amazon Studios, Cooper opened up about replacing DiCaprio and how not being first choice exposed his own insecurities. “‘Nightmare Alley’ was an interesting example of how insecure...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Howard Stern Says Meat Loaf’s Family Should ‘Come Forward’ About COVID-19 Vaccines

Following Meat Loaf‘s death, Howard Stern is hoping for the late rocker’s family to speak out about COVID-19 vaccines. The heavyweight rock superstar (real name Marvin Lee Aday), loved by millions for his Bat Out of Hell album, died at age 74 on January 21. Though no official cause of death was revealed, TMZ reported that Meat Loaf was “seriously ill with COVID.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
wmagazine.com

Lady Gaga Brings the Drama in Her Version of the Little Black Dress

A little black dress will forever be canon in the world of fashion and style. Its ease and versatility is too great to ever step away from, and even Lady Gaga knows that sometimes, slipping on an LBD is the answer to all your style problems. Of course, Gaga is Gaga and she could never just wear a black a-line dress or something else so pedestrian. No, even when she’s wearing an LBD she has to bring the drama, and that’s exactly what she did on Monday night when she made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Elevates This Oversized Suit With Pink Pointed-Toe Pumps For ‘Good Morning America’

Tracee Ellis Ross is refreshing in her latest vibrant look. The “Girlfriends” star posted a photo of the outfit that she wore to “Good Morning America” to promote the final season of “Black-ish” yesterday, explaining how the moment came about. “Virtual press, shmurtual press. Idc I’m still getting these looks in 😂 Between 5-6am this morning my glam team decided to do a full look change,” Ross said. “And by glam team, I mean me 🙋🏾‍♀️this was me for @goodmorningamerica…it was real early for all this commotion #bottegaveneta #blackish.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) For...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Zendaya's Parents: 17 Sweet Photos Of The Star With Her Mom And Dad

"I gotta give it up to my parents,” she said in 2016. “I’m really lucky to have the parents that I have." We stan Zendaya‘s ascension into superstardom. One minute she was the Disney kid with the right moves on the sitcom Shake It Up, now she’s an Emmy-winning A-lister who is part of one of the biggest box-office smashes in history (Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the sixth highest grossing film of all time). The girl is on fire.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Oscars: Can Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Be the Fourth Married Couple Nominated in the Same Year?

Penélope Cruz is luxuriously refined in “Parallel Mothers,” a performance that has picked up critical acclaim and notable accolades since debuting at Venice. The voting bloc of the international community is a key demographic that pushed last year’s “The Father” from Florian Zeller, another Sony Pictures Classics feature, to perform exceptionally well with the Academy despite significant misses from key guild groups leading to nominations. Zeller’s film went on to win two major Oscars for adapted screenplay (Zeller and Christopher Hampton) and best actor (Anthony Hopkins). The awards prospects for Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish drama have been hindered by the switch in-person...
MOVIES
WWD

Hailey Bieber Fronts Miu Miu’s Spring 2022 Campaign

Miu Miu has tapped a number of faces for its spring 2022 ad campaign, one of them being Hailey Bieber. Bieber is photographed in the label’s signature pieces, including its famous pleated micro-miniskirt in denim and khaki, a cropped button-down, slouchy socks, pointed loafers and a gold chain beige bag.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy