Netflix: The Bounce Is Coming

Tesla is set to make a move for all-time highs as the company reports earnings next week. Tesla (TSLA) is due for a melt-up, and no the cars aren't going to catch on fire, but the stock price might. The stock has been very volatile while more or less moving sideways over the last couple of months. While this was needed, it's time for the stock to look to make the next move up. With Q4 earnings coming on the 26th of January, it could be the catalyst needed to help kick start the stock from current levels. Based on the expectations laid out, Tesla will likely post yet another record quarter, and I believe they will increase deliveries by 50%+ in 2022. I remain bullish on the stock.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO