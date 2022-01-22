ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix: The Bounce Is Coming

Netflix reported a big beat on earnings and came in line with revenue. Netflix (NFLX) has come under fire after-hours as the company released Q4 earnings, sending the stock down over 20% in minutes. The company disappointed with guidance when it comes to subscriber growth, which is where the selling pressure...

FanSided

Outlander Season 5 is not coming to Netflix in February 2022

Fans in the United States are ready to see Outlander Season 5 on Netflix already. That’s not going to happen in February 2022, though. We are still waiting for Outlander Season 5 coming to Netflix U.S. Yes, the season is on Netflix in other countries, but this is all about the United States. With Season 6 arriving soon, fans want to be able to catch up in one place.
BGR.com

A new Danish sci-fi show on Netflix is currently taking over the charts

Every month, Netflix launches so many new shows and movies that it’s all but impossible to keep up with them all. This may be frustrating for completionists, but it also means that the streaming service is full of surprising hidden gems. Some of those gems occasionally rise to the surface, as Squid Game did in 2021. And now another foreign-language show that didn’t have much buzz prior to launch is suddenly shooting up the charts. If you want to get in on the ground floor, you can stream the Danish sci-fi series Chosen on Netflix now.
Deadline

AT&T Chief John Stankey Rips Streaming Rivals For Low ARPU And Hiding “Behind The Screen” Of Amazon

In a conference call with Wall Street analysts, AT&T CEO John Stankey defended the decision to separate HBO Max from Amazon’s channels business. While the move last year caused a significant short-term loss of subscriber momentum, the gain in control of data and customer insight will pay off in the long term, the executive maintained. Other companies, he noted, are claiming to have direct access to consumers but instead rely on Amazon and other tech giants to do the heavy lifting. “Better to have them there while you have direct access and control of them and can market to them and know...
MarketWatch

Netflix stock bounces off 22-month low after Pershing Square hedge fund buys shares

Shares of Netflix Inc. NFLX, +9.15% bounced 4.8% in premarket trading Thursday, off a 22-month closing low in the previous session, after Bill Ackman said his Pershing Square Capital Management hedge fund bought 3.1 million of the streaming video services company's shares "beginning on Friday and over the past several days." Based on Wednesday's closing price of $359.70, which was the lowest since March 27, 2020, the shares purchased would be valued at about $1.12 billion, or about 0.7% of Netflix's market capitalization of $159.33 billion. Ackman's announcement comes after the stock had plunged 30.3% amid a five-day losing streak, highlighted by the 21.8% selloff on Friday after a disappointing fourth-quarter report and outlook. Pershing Square didn't own any Netflix shares at the end of the third quarter, according to the latest 13F filing. The stock has tumbled 45.7% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500.
Gal Gadot
Vanity Fair

New on Netflix: The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming in February 2022

As the dreary days of January wind down, Netflix is bringing movies and TV shows you’ll love, just in time for Valentine’s Day. February 2022 offers a mix of classic fare and original content perfect for both the true romantics and die-hard cynics among us. Speaking of dark and sinister, the first two entries in Christopher Nolan’s Caped Crusader trilogy—Batman Begins and *The Dark Knight—*hit Netflix at the start of the month. They’re joined by fan-favorite comedies, including The Addams Family and The Hangover.
CNET

Netflix finally confirms a second season of Squid Game is coming

There was no way that Netflix wasn't going to pump a second season out of the surprise South Korean hit series Squid Game. But it's still good to hear the streaming service state that officially. On Thursday, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos was asked about the show, and he confirmed that a second season two coming.
energy941.com

Here Is Everything Coming And Leaving On Netflix In February

Beat those winter blues and stay warm indoors with everything coming to Netflix this February. Some oldies but goodie movies coming include “Anaconda” starring J-Lo, “The Addams Family” starring Angelia Houston, “Batman Begins” “Despicable Me 2,” cult classic “Donnie Brasco” starring Johnny Depp and a fan favorite “The Hangover” starring Bradley Cooper.
mobilesyrup.com

Open-world card game Arcanium comes to Netflix

Los Angeles-based publisher Rogue Games has released its Arcanium: Rise of Akhan game on Netflix. Arcanium is a single-player, open-world card game that features a procedurally-generated 3D map that players must traverse while making choices that shape the experience. Along the way, you’ll collect new heroes with their own unique decks of cards that can be used to control a party of three in classic turn-based combat.
Beaver County Times

Hit Netflix show 'Cheer' comes to Moon Township

MOON TWP. — The all-star cast of the Emmy Award-winning Netflix docuseries "Cheer" bring their first live tour to UPMC Events Center on July 12. Top cheerleading athletes from Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College will perform their championship routines. ...
Seeking Alpha

Tesla: The Melt Up Is Coming

Tesla is set to make a move for all-time highs as the company reports earnings next week. Tesla (TSLA) is due for a melt-up, and no the cars aren't going to catch on fire, but the stock price might. The stock has been very volatile while more or less moving sideways over the last couple of months. While this was needed, it's time for the stock to look to make the next move up. With Q4 earnings coming on the 26th of January, it could be the catalyst needed to help kick start the stock from current levels. Based on the expectations laid out, Tesla will likely post yet another record quarter, and I believe they will increase deliveries by 50%+ in 2022. I remain bullish on the stock.
The Drum

Ad of the Day: eerie stop-motion animated film The House comes to Netflix

Billed as a dark comedy, Netflix’s new animated film The House, comprised of three different stories, is a nightmarish and intriguing piece of creative work that will be sure to give you goosebumps. Produced by Nexus Studios, the team behind the recent Grammy-nominated Billie Eilish concert feature, the film...
TechRadar

Huge subscription fraud campaign hits over 100 million Android users

A widespread Android subscription fraud campaign has been discovered actively stealing from users money. Uncovered by cybersecurity researchers from Zimperium zLabs, the “Dark Herring” campaign consists of some 470 apps, all found in the official Google Play Store. The apps, most of which fall in the entertainment category,...
Seeking Alpha

Purple Innovation Stock: Upside On Reset Expectations

Purple Innovation faced a manufacturing setback last year with disappointing earnings leading to a crash in the stock price. Purple Innovation (PRPL) is a manufacturer and distributor of premium mattresses and related bedding products. The brand is recognized for its unique designs featuring the proprietary "Hyper-Elastic Polymer" which Purple markets as advanced technology to provide "superior comfort". The company has seen strong growth in recent years and was an early pandemic winner, capturing a boost of demand from consumers spending more on home goods. That said, the stock has been under significant pressure following a series of disappointing earnings in 2021 and a softer outlook. Indeed, a manufacturing maintenance incident in Q2 ended up limiting production resulting in poor sales through Q3. The upside here is that the issue has since been resolved while a new CEO is confident in the long-term opportunities. All in all, the company maintains positive fundamentals but will need to prove it can execute on a successful turnaround.
Seeking Alpha

GrowGeneration Stock: Bullish Following The Selloff While Waiting For Green Shoots

GRWG, as the leading hydroponics gardening supplies retailer, has been under pressure amid weaker trends in the cannabis market. GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) is the largest retail chain of hydroponic gardening products in North America with 62 locations and a leading distributor for commercial customers. Without beating around the bush, the target market here is cannabis cultivation with the company benefiting from the wave of regulation and legalization for marijuana. On this point, all of GrowGeneration products are legal and simply serve as the necessary supplies like nutrients, lighting, and environmental controls for both small and large-scale producers. While growth has been strong over the last several years, the stock has been extremely volatile with a sense that valuation reached extreme levels at the highs in 2021. That said, we like GRWG following the selloff considering the company remains an industry leader with overall solid fundamentals supporting a positive long-term outlook.
Seeking Alpha

PostNL: Significant Upside Remains

PostNL Parcel is creating significant value for shareholders. As my readers may know I have extensively covered PostNL (OTCPK:TNTFF) (OTCPK:PSTNY) in the past. I was highly optimistic about the undervaluation of this business during the first months of the COVID pandemic when the stock surged from €1 to €3+.
