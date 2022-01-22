Boys basketball Friday flashback: Northampton stuns Allen; Liberty wins in OT; Easton wins first

Northampton's Isaac Harris (24) dribbles the ball against Easton's Aaron Clark (12) during a boys basketball game held at Liberty High School on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Northampton lost three of its first four games this season and was still only 4-4 after losing to Bethlehem Catholic on Jan. 4.

But the Konkrete Kids haven’t lost since.

They won their sixth straight game on Friday, stunning Allen 56-53 at Sewards Gym.

Northampton (10-4, 7-4) built a 34-19 halftime and held off a Canaries rally with Isaac Harris scoring nine of his 22 points in the fourth quarter. Lucas Lesko led the K-Kids with 24.

Nate Ellis led Allen (11-4, 6-4) with 16 points.

Elsewhere in the EPC, Liberty, Easton, East Stroudsburg South and Parkland posted victories. In the Colonial League, Pen Argyl and Northwestern Lehigh were winners.

NORTHAMPTON 56, ALLEN 53

Northampton 14 - 20 - 8 - 14 — 56

Allen 11 - 8 - 16 - 18 — 53

NORTHAMPTON (56)

Fehnel 1 0-0 2, King 1 0-0 2, Pinnock 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Harris 2 0-2 4, Isaac Harris 7 7-12 22, Lesko 9 4-5 24. Totals 21 11-19 56.

ALLEN (53)

Vigo 5 1-2 12, Ellis 7 0-0 16, Rogers 1 0-0 2 Castro 1 0-0 2, Pena 3 0-0 8, Branto 5 0-0 11, J. Jonson 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 1-2 53.

3-pointers: Northampton (3) Lesko 2, Isaac Harris. Allen (6) Ellis 2, Pena 2, Brant, Vigo.

LIBERTY 58, ES NORTH 54

The Hurricanes (9-7, 6-5) got 14 points off the bench from Derek Wescoe in outlasting the Timberwolves.

East Stroudsburg North 14 - 14 - 9 - 11 - 6 — 54

Liberty 10 - 13 - 18 - 7 - 10 — 58

ES NORTH (54)

Riss 1 0-0 2, John 3 0-0 7, Pigeot 3 0-0 8, Calderon 3 1-2 8, Gilchrist 2 0-0 5, Perex 3 0-0 6, Wilder 7 3-7 18. Totals 26 6-9 54.

LIBERTY (58)

Farrell 2 2-4 6, Barnes 7 2-8 16, Rivera 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 0-0 2, Wellington 2 2-4 6, Jones 3 2-2 8, Wescoe 4 2-2 14, Chess, Jr., 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 10-20 58.

3-pointers: ESN (6) Pigeot 2, John, Calderon, Gilchrist, Wilder. Liberty (4) Wescoe 4.

PARKLAND 45, WHITEHALL 32

The Trojans improved to 10-5 overall and 9-2 league while the Zephyrs fell to 6-10, 4-7.

Whitehall 7 - 5 - 12 - 8 — 32

Parkland 6 - 12 - 8 - 19 — 45

WHITEHALL (32)

Buskirk 4 1-1 9, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Werner 2 0-0 5, Derkits 0 2-2 2, Keppel 4 0-0 10, Hines 1 0-0 2, Foreman 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 3-3 32.

PARKLAND (45)

Coval 5 2-2 14, Ray 0 6-6 6, Ruisch 0 0-0 0, Joshi 1 2-3 4, Meeker 2 3-4 9, Bauer 4 0-0 8, Rantz 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 13-15 45.

3-pointers: Whitehall (3) Keppel 2, Werner. Parkland (4) Meeker 2, Coval 2.

EASTON 42, PLEASANT VALLEY 38

The Red Rovers got their first win of the season after nine consecutive losses. The Bears fell to 3-9.

Easton 13 - 8 - 15 - 6 — 42

Pleasant Valley 7 - 4 - 13 - 14 — 38

EASTON (42)

Carew 0 0-1 0, Labelle 4 1-2 11, Lutes 4 6-8 14, Lysynecky 8 1-2 17, Transue 0 0-0 0, Carmona 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-13 42.

PLEASANT VALLEY (38)

Blass 3 0-0 6, J. Moore 6 2-3 14, Francois 1 0-2 2, P. Moore 4 2-4 10, Ratti 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 4-9 38.

3-pointers: Easton (2) Labelle 2. PV (2) Ratti 2.

ES SOUTH 87, FREEDOM 78

The Cavaliers improved to 10-4, 6-4 while the Patriots dropped to 6-8, 4-6.

Freedom 15 - 17 - 21 - 25 — 78

East Stroudsburg South 18 - 25 - 16 - 28 — 87

FREEDOM (78)

Aaron Levy 2 1-2 6, K.J. Mangroo 0 1-2 1, Nicholas Ellis 8 10-14 30, Cristian Morot 0 0-0 0, Josh Washington 4 0-0 8, Jalen Fletcher 4 0-0 9, Jaden Tilett 5 1-2 12, Joseph Dew 4 0-0 12. Totals: 27 13-20 78.

ES SOUTH (87)

Michael Patterson 1 4-6 6, Jahsan Simms 8 1-1 19, Logan Santos 1 3-4 6, Gabriel Mileto 5 2-2 17, Javier Garrison 3 3-7 9, Jaen Chatman 3 8-10 14, Edward Moore 1 1-2 4, Nathaniel McIntyre 6 0-0 12. Totals: 28 22-32 87.

3-pointers: Freedom (11) Ellis 4, Dew 4, Levy, Fletcher, Tilett. ES South (9) Mileto 5, Simms 2, Santos, Moore.

COLONIAL LEAGUE

PEN ARGYL 50, NORTHERN LEHIGH 42

Pen Argyl 21 - 6 - 14 - 9 — 50

Northern Lehigh 10 - 13 - 10 - 10 — 43

PEN ARGYL (50)

Pysher 2 3-3 8, Tyminski 4 2-5 11, Kennedy 4 3-4 11, Hershey 0 0-0 0, Pultz 1 0-0 2, Irwin-Hill3 1-2 8, Rudy 3 2-2 10, Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 11-16 50.

NORTHERN LEHIGH (43)

Frame 5 1-2 11, Parvel 4 4-7 12, Smyth 0 1-3 1, Ramos 7 2-2 18, LoPinto 0 1-2 1, Kunkle 0 0-0 0, Buskirk 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 9-16 43.

3-pointers: Pen Argyl (5) Rudy 2, Pysher, Tyminski, Irwin-Hill. Northern Lehigh (2) Ramos 2.

NORTHWESTERN 63, CATASAUQUA 47

CATASAUQUA (47)

Juica 4 0-0 11, Rivera 5 1-1 15, Schneck 1 0-0 2, Bright 3 4-4 13, Fotta 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 5-5 47.

NORTHWESTERN (63)

Fitch 4 0-1 10, Christopher 4 2-2 10, Zimmerman 1 0-0 2, Nelson 2 0-0 5, Lazarus 6 1-3 13, Heilman 2 2-2 6, Witkowski 7 0-0 17. Totals 26 5-8 63.

3-pointers: Catty (10) Rivera 4, Juica 3, Bright 3. Northwestern (6) Witkowski 3, Fitch 2, Nelson.

NONLEAGUE

EXECUTIVE 67, MUHLENBERG TWP 62

The Raptors got the win playing at Santander Arena in Reading. It was their fifth straight win and boosted their record to 7-3. Executive is back at home Saturday at 1 p.m to play Scranton, the top-ranked team in the state in Class 6A.

Executive 14 - 18 - 13 - 22 — 67

Muhlenberg 16 - 14 - 13 - 19 — 62

EXECUTIVE (67)

Magee 9 3-4 22, Bembry 9 9-13 27, Schenck 6 1-2 14, Sanoh 1 1-1 3, Brantley 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 16-22 67.

MUHLENBERG (62)

Suarez 7 2-4 16, Mosquera 3 0-0 8, Alexis 6 2-4 16, Tomlinson 3 0-0 8, Branch 1 1-1 3, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Alcantara 2 5-5 9. Totals 23 10-14 62.

3-pointers: Executive (2) Magee, Bembry. Muhlenberg (6) Mosquera 2, Alexis 2, Tomlinson 2.

PALMERTON 39, SALISBURY 38

The Blue Bombers won their fourth straight and improved to 13-4 overall, 9-4 league. The Falcons dropped to 8-7, 7-4.

Palmerton 13 - 6 - 12 - 8 — 39

Salisbury 8 - 8 - 14- 8 — 38

PALMERTON (39)

Machalik 7 0-2 15, Reph 1 0-0 3, Hosier 4 3-5 13, Serfass 1 2-4 4, K. Seblin 1 2-4 4, Grammes 1 1-2 3, Anthony 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 7-15 39.

SALISBURY (38)

Artis 4 4-6 13, Lopez 2 2-2 6, Fenstermaker 1 1-2 4, Bleam 3 0-0 6, Utesch 3 0-0 6, Day 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 7-10 38.

3-pointers: Palmerton (4) Hosier 2, Reph, Machalik. Salisbury (3) Artis, Fenstermaker, Day.

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .