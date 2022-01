Brighton have rejected a £7m bid from Newcastle for defender Dan Burn. The 29-year-old comes from Blyth and was at Newcastle as a youngster. However, Brighton believe Newcastle's bid comes nowhere near their valuation, particularly as they would have to pay part of any fee to Wigan as part of the deal that saw Burn join them in 2018, says BBC Sport.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO