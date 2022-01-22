ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

High-scoring Hurricanes bring hot streak to New Jersey

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AehMN_0dslXPsl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9qas_0dslXPsl00

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated a couple of playoff-caliber Eastern Conference teams this week.

Now they try to keep it going against a struggling team.

Carolina faces the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night at Newark, N.J.

The Hurricanes outscored the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers by a combined score of 13-4.

“These last couple of games for sure we’ve been on our game right away and it has paid off,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “You get off to these starts, it certainly makes your life a lot easier.”

The Hurricanes have 17 goals in their last three games, matching their best three-game stretch in terms of offense this season. The last two games have been particularly impressive.

“Both games we had good starts and definitely were ready to play,” center Sebastian Aho said. “We got the leads both games and try to build on that.”

The Hurricanes might have to do that Saturday without left winger Teuvo Teravainen, who didn’t play in the third period Friday night against the Rangers because of a lower-body injury.

Carolina’s Tony DeAngelo has back-to-back three-point games, giving him 31 points through 30 games. The only defenseman in franchise history to hit the 30-point mark faster in a season was Mark Howe for the 1980-81 Hartford Whalers.

Brind’Amour will face a key decision prior to the Saturday game. He was noncommittal if goalie Frederik Andersen would be used for the second night in a row or if Jack LaFontaine might receive his first NHL start or if Antti Raanta would be ready to return from an upper-body injury that has sidelined him since Jan. 1.

“We’ve got a lot of options now,” Brind’Amour said.

The Devils are on a three-game losing streak, but they have played only once in an eight-day stretch. They took a 4-1 home defeat to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.

The Hurricanes haven’t exactly been busy this month, but this will be their fourth outing across an eight-day period.

The Devils have had time to work on things, and seeking better outcomes in the offensive zone is among the priorities. They haven’t scored more than three goals in regulation in any of their six games this month.

“The number of chances we’ve been getting that result in goals hasn’t been high enough,” New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said. “We’ve got to be able to put three or four in the back of the net.”

Part of the process for the Devils has to be making in-game adjustments, according to Ruff. He would like to see that from an individual and team aspect.

Going against the Hurricanes for the first time this season pits the Devils against one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.

“We look at every game as a game that’s a chance to measure where we’re at,” Ruff said. “They’ve had a heckuva a year. They’ve been a good team now for a few years. … A lot of offense coming from their back end. They cause a lot of trouble for a lot of teams once they get inside the offensive zone. We’re really going to have to be good defensively.”

New Jersey defenseman Ty Smith could be out with an upper-body injury, Ruff said.

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton, who left the Hurricanes via free agency to sign with the Devils during the offseason, is on injured reserve with a broken jaw, so he won’t be able to face his former team.

The Saturday game begins a busy stretch for New Jersey, with five games slated across an eight-day span, ending Jan. 29 at Carolina.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Antti Raanta
Person
Lindy Ruff
Person
Dougie Hamilton
Person
Sebastian Aho
Person
Tony Deangelo
FOX Sports

Carolina takes home win streak into matchup with New Jersey

New Jersey Devils (15-22-5, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-2, first in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts New Jersey looking to extend its three-game home winning streak. The Hurricanes are 5-4-0 against the rest of their division. Carolina ranks fourth in the league averaging 6.2 assists per...
NHL
Granite Falls Advocate Tribune

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes odds, picks and prediction

The New Jersey Devils (15-22-5) travel to meet the Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-2) Saturday at PNC Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Devils vs. Hurricanes odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Devils make their first trip...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Conference#The New Jersey Devils#The Boston Bruins#Hartford Whalers#First Nhl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

38K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy