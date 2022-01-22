ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Australia delivers water, telecommunications aid to Tonga

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R2V0F_0dslXMTo00

Three flights from Australia carrying food, water, medical supplies and telecommunications equipment landed in Tonga on Saturday, as the Pacific nation continues to grapple with the aftermath of an underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Planes from other nations, including New Zealand and Japan have also brought sorely needed aid to the Tongan people, said Zed Seselja, Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific.

The first such aid arrived Thursday, after the main airport runway was cleared of ash spewed when the volcano erupted a week ago. The eruption also set off a Pacific-wide tsunami that smashed boats in New Zealand and caused an oil spill in Peru.

“Obviously it’s a very, very difficult time for the people of Tonga. The feedback on the ground again I got today is many people displaced,” Seselja told reporters in Canberra.

Cleanup efforts were going smoothly, with the Tongan government and military officials working together, Seselja said.

Ships from the U.S. and Great Britain were on their way, he said. Also deployed was the HMAS Adelaide, an Australian Navy ship, which has helicopters on board, as well as engineers and a 40-bed hospital. The ship can generate electricity and purify water.

Also Saturday, the Japanese government said a Self-Defense Forces C-130 aircraftâ€¯arrived in Tonga with 3 tons of drinking water. That followed a Japanese military flight that arrived Friday. Another plane is scheduled to depart Sunday, carrying equipment for the volcanic ash cleanup, the Defense Ministry said.

Seselja said one bit of good news was that casualties have been relatively limited, with three deaths confirmed so far.

Three of Tonga’s smaller islands suffered serious damage from tsunami waves. The majority of Tongans live on the main island of Tongatapu, where about 50 homes were destroyed.

Comments / 0

Related
kurv.com

International Aid Reaches Tonga With Clean Water, Supplies

(AP) — Aid flights from Australia, Japan and New Zealand carrying food, water, medical supplies and telecommunications equipment landed in Tonga over the weekend, as the Pacific nation grapples with the aftermath of an underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami. The main airport runway has been cleared of ash spewed when the nearby Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted a week ago. The explosion also set off a Pacific-wide tsunami that smashed boats in New Zealand and caused an oil spill as far as Peru. A lack of clean water is a priority because supplies have been disrupted by layers of volcanic ash and salt water. Ships from the U.S. and Britain also are on their way. Also deployed is an Australian navy ship with helicopters, engineers and a 40-bed hospital.
ADVOCACY
defense.gov

USS Sampson Delivers Aid, Assistance to Tonga After Volcano, Tsunami

The guided missile destroyer USS Sampson is part of a multinational effort aiding the Pacific Ocean Kingdom of Tonga in the aftermath of the Jan. 15 eruption of the undersea volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai. The ship, part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, arrived at the island nation yesterday. Even before...
ENVIRONMENT
Shore News Network

Australia, New Zealand step up efforts to aid tsunami-hit Tonga

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON (Reuters) -Australia and New Zealand dispatched surveillance flights on Monday to assess the damage in Tonga, isolated from the rest of the world due to the eruption of an underwater volcano that triggered a tsunami and blanketed the Pacific island with ash. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledged to...
AUSTRALIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zed Seselja
The Independent

Third COVID wave looms in Indonesia as omicron spreads

Indonesia is bracing for a third wave of COVID-19 infections as the highly transmissible omicron variant drives a surge in new cases, health authorities and experts said Saturday.The country reported 9,905 new infections and seven deaths on Friday in the latest 24-hour period. It was the highest daily caseload since August last year when the country was struggling to contain a delta-driven wave.Indonesia had recovered from last year's spike in cases and deaths that was among the worst in the region, and daily infections had fallen to about 200 by December. But cases are rising again just weeks after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Australian PM issues strict warning to Kanye West over rapper’s vaccination status ahead of tour

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said Kanye West will have to be fully vaccinated if he wants to perform in the country. Prime minister Morrison made the announcement on Saturday (29 January) amid media reports that the hip-hop artist – now known as Ye – was planning to perform across Australia in March 2022. Discussing Ye’s forthcoming tour down under, Morrison told a news conference that the country’s vaccine rules apply to everybody “as people have seen most recently”, referencing the situaton involving tennis superstar Novak Djokovic. Djokovic was withheld from competing in the ongoing Australian Open after a...
TENNIS
The Independent

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern isolates after virus exposure

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said late Saturday she is self-isolating after coming into close contact with a person infected with the coronavirus.The exposure came on a flight from the town of Kerikeri to the largest city of Auckland New Zealand's Governor-General Cindy Kiro was also on the Jan. 22 flight and has also gone into isolation. Both women had been in the Northland region to do some filming ahead of New Zealand's national day, Waitangi Day, on Feb. 6.“The Prime Minister is asymptomatic and is feeling well,” her office said in a statement. “In line with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tongatapu#Volcano#Peru#Great Britain#Australian#Navy#Japanese#A Self Defense Forces#The Defense Ministry#Tongans
Daily Mail

Non-Australians are horrified to learn the history of Australia Day after Chris Hemsworth revealed why he refuses to celebrate the date his country was 'invaded' by the British

The Australia Day debate opened to an international audience on Wednesday when Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth shared his reasons for not celebrating his country's national holiday. The 38-year-old actor, best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared a series of posts on Instagram explaining the history of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rejected by New Zealand, reporter turns to Taliban for help

A pregnant New Zealand journalist says she turned to the Taliban for help and is now stranded in Afghanistan after her home country has prevented her from returning due to a bottleneck of people in its coronavirus quarantine system. In a column published in The New Zealand Herald on Saturday, Charlotte Bellis said it was “brutally ironic” that she'd once questioned the Taliban about their treatment of women and she was now asking the same questions of her own government. “When the Taliban offers you — a pregnant, unmarried woman — safe haven, you know your situation is messed...
AUSTRALIA
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
Country
Australia
americanmilitarynews.com

A Russian spy ship has been sailing around Hawaii for days

The U.S. military is keeping its eye on a Russian spy ship sailing near Hawaii for days. “U.S. Indo-Pacific Command is monitoring the Russian vessel operating in international waters in the vicinity of Hawaii,” INDOPACOM spokesman Maj. Rob Martins said in a statement provided to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “As part of our normal daily operations, we closely track all vessels in the Indo-Pacific area of operations through maritime patrol aircraft, surface ships and joint capabilities.”
HAWAII STATE
kion546.com

One of the US Navy’s most powerful weapons makes a rare appearance in Guam

One of the most powerful weapons in the US Navy’s arsenal made a rare port call in Guam over the weekend, sending a message to allies and foes amid increasing tensions in the Indo-Pacific, analysts said. The USS Nevada, an Ohio-class nuclear-powered submarine carrying 20 Trident ballistic missiles and...
MILITARY
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

US F-35 fighter jet crashes while landing on carrier in South China Sea

Seven U.S. Navy sailors were injured on Monday after a landing mishap aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) after an F-35 fighter jet experienced a landing mishap during operations in the South Cina Sea. According to a Navy press release, an F-35C Lightning II, assigned to Carrier Air...
MILITARY
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
POLITICS
nationalgeographic.com

World’s brightest x-rays reveal COVID-19’s damage to the body

Photographs By Luca Locatelli AND ESRF, Human Organ Atlas. When Paul Tafforeau saw his first experimental scans of a COVID-19 victim’s lung, he thought he had failed. A paleontologist by training, Tafforeau had been laboring with a team strewn across Europe for months to turn a particle accelerator in the French Alps into a revolutionary medical scanning tool.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Saudi Tourist 'Killed on the Spot' After Aggressive Elephant Trampled Him on Safari

Authorities in Uganda are carrying out an investigation into the untimely demise of a Saudi national after getting trampled to death by an elephant. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday at the Murchison Falls national park, which is a renowned tourist attraction in Africa. According to Independent, the deceased was attacked by an elephant while taking a rest.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

464K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy