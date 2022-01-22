ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China’s success taming virus could make exit strategy harder

By ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL, HUIZHONG WU
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDBK8_0dslXEQ000
1 of 9

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The sweeping “zero-tolerance” strategy that China has used to keep COVID-19 case numbers low and its economy functioning may, paradoxically, make it harder for the country to exit the pandemic.

Most experts say the coronavirus around the world isn’t going away and believe it could eventually become, like the flu, a persistent but generally manageable threat if enough people gain immunity through infections and vaccines.

In countries like Britain and the U.S., which have had comparatively light restrictions against the omicron wave, there is a glimmer of hope that the process might be underway. Cases skyrocketed in recent weeks but have since dropped in Britain and may have leveled off in the U.S., perhaps because the extremely contagious variant is running out of people to infect. Some places already are talking about easing COVID-19 precautions.

China, which will be in the international spotlight when the Beijing Winter Olympics begin in two weeks, is not seeing the same dynamic.

The communist government’s practice throughout the pandemic of trying to find and isolate every infected person has largely protected hospitals from becoming overwhelmed and staved off the deaths that have engulfed most of the world.

But the uncompromising approach also means most people in China have never been exposed to the virus. At the same time, the effectiveness of China’s most widely used vaccines has been called into question. New studies suggest they offer significantly less protection against infection from omicron, even after three doses, than people get after booster shots of the leading Western vaccines.

Together, those factors could complicate China’s effort to get past the pandemic. Experts say if the country of 1.4 billion people were to relax restrictions, it could face a surge similar to what Singapore or Australia experienced, despite a highly vaccinated population.

“China’s susceptibility to outbreaks is likely to be more because most people have not been exposed to the virus due to the stringent measures that were put in place, thus lacking hybrid immunity, which is supposed to prove better protection than vaccination alone,” said Dr. Vineeta Bal, an immunologist at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research.

“It is risky for China to reopen right now because omicron is spreading globally, and even if the variant doesn’t cause major illness, it’ll spread like wildfire,” she added.

Dali Yang, a professor who studies Chinese politics at the University of Chicago, said, “It’s a big challenge, for leaders, especially their rhetoric on saving lives. How do you justify opening up and then having tens of thousands of people dying in the process?”

Chinese President Xi Jinping has cited China’s approach as a “major strategic success” and evidence of the “significant advantages” of its political system over Western liberal democracies.

The world’s most populous nation was the only major economy to grow in 2020, and it accounted for a fraction of global deaths and infections.

As part of the country’s tough-minded strategy for keeping the virus at bay, residents in Chinese cities must display their infection status on a government-monitored app to enter supermarkets, offices or even the capital.

But weeks ahead of the Olympics, omicron is testing this approach with outbreaks in the southern province of Guangdong, as well as Beijing.

Organizers of the Olympics announced they will not sell tickets locally and will allow only select spectators in. Foreign fans are not allowed.

Authorities have also asked people to not visit their hometowns around the Lunar New Year at the start of February, a move that will dampen spending during China’s most important family holiday. And the major city of Xi’an in the west and parts of Ningbo, a busy port south of Shanghai, are under lockdown.

With the Communist Party gearing up for a major meeting this fall, at which Xi is expected to be appointed to a third term as party leader, China is unlikely to relax its policies in a major way any time soon.

“If the numbers from COVID start to skyrocket to big levels, then this will reflect badly on his leadership,” said Willy Lam, an expert on Chinese political leadership at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

China relies heavily on its own Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines, along with several others made domestically. It has not approved the Pfizer shot, even though a Chinese company bought distribution rights in 2020.

Instead, the focus is on developing China’s own mRNA vaccines, like the Pfizer and Moderna formulas. One such vaccine is in late trials.

Another option for China may be to track how the virus is evolving and put off opening its borders until it becomes even milder. But it’s anyone guess when or if that might happen.

“What will the next variant be? How serious will it be? You can’t tell,” Bal said.

___

Ghosal reported from New Delhi, India. Associated Press Business Writer Joe McDonald in Beijing contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China blasts US over reports of withdrawing diplomatic staff

China on Wednesday expressed “serious concerns and dissatisfaction” with the United States over reports of an internal State Department request to allow the departure of diplomats and their families from China amid tightening anti-pandemic measures. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China’s anti-virus regulations were in line with international treaties governing the treatment of diplomatic personnel and that the nation was “undoubtedly the safest country in the world at the moment.” China has pursued a strict “zero tolerance” policy toward outbreaks, including lockdowns of millions of people, travel bans, compulsory masking, mass testing and health surveillance by smartphone apps....
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
AFP

China shrugs off IMF warnings on zero-tolerance Covid approach

Beijing shrugged off IMF warnings about the economic impact of its aggressive anti-Covid policy, saying on Wednesday that China has achieved "significant results" and is a key driver of global growth. It might be time for Beijing to "recalibrate" its stance in order to ease pressure on global supply chains and economic growth, the fund's newly-installed first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath told AFP. But Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the country's "status as an important engine of global economic growth has not changed," adding that Beijing has achieved "significant results" in its economic rebound and boosting global economic recovery.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

New virus strategy: Accept it

MADRID – When the coronavirus pandemic was first declared, Spaniards were ordered to stay home for more than three months. For weeks, they were not allowed outside even for exercise. Children were banned from playgrounds, and the economy virtually stopped. But officials credited the draconian measures with preventing a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

What China's Slowdown Could Mean For The Yuan

On CNBC, Joshua Crabb of Robeco said China is seeing some slowdown amid COVID-19 restrictions in the country. With the country seeing strong exports growth, the Chinese yuan continues to remain strong despite the strong U.S. dollar environment, he said. As long as exports remain strong in China, there is...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Taming#Economy#Ap#Omicron#Outbre
AFP

Hong Kong university covers up Tiananmen crackdown tribute

Hong Kong's oldest university covered up one of the last public tributes to the deadly 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on Saturday, as Beijing continues to muzzle dissent in the financial hub. At least two other local universities removed artworks in public areas marking the crackdown that same week.
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 5:06 a.m. GMT

No peace in Myanmar 1 year after military takeover. BANGKOK (AP) — The army takeover in Myanmar a year ago that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi not only unexpectedly aborted the country’s fledgling return to democracy: It also brought a surprising level of popular resistance, which has blossomed into a low-level, but persistent, insurgency. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the commander of Myanmar’s military — known as the Tatmadaw — seized power on the morning of Feb. 1, 2021, arresting Suu Kyi and top members of her government and ruling National League for Democracy party, which had won a landslide election victory in November 2020. The military’s use of deadly force to hold on to power has escalated conflict with its civilian opponents to the point that some experts describe the country as being in a state of civil war.
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid news - live: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 spreads faster, experts say as latest UK hotspots revealed

A sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of coronavirus is able to spread faster than the original, analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has found.The UKHSA said BA.2 – a strain first detected in December – had a comparatively higher growth rate in all observed areas of England, meaning cases were increasing faster than they were for BA.1, known commonly as the Omicron variant.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for the UKHSA, said: “We now know that BA.2 has an increased growth rate, which can be seen in all regions in England.“We have also learnt that BA.2 has a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
AFP

Australia flies medical team to Covid-hit Solomons

Australia flew a small team of emergency medical specialists to Honiara on Saturday after the Solomon Islands requested help in battling a worsening outbreak of Covid-19. "The Australian government is committed to standing with the people of Solomon Islands as they respond to and recover from Covid-19."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

US scientists who downplayed COVID-19 lab leak origins theory sang a different tune in private, emails show

U.S. scientists who publicly attributed the COVID-19 pandemic to natural origins rather than human engineering were far less confident in private, transcripts and notes from previous meetings show. However, conversations between public officials seem to indicate that some experts may have consciously chosen to suppress evidence that could fuel "conspiracists."
SCIENCE
Electronic Engineering Times

Infineon’s Eco Conference in China a Success

Infineon Technologies Greater China held its first cross-industry Eco Conference in Shenzhen early in January. Under the theme “Winning Together in a Low-Carbon, Connected World”, the conference comprised three primary areas: Internet of Things (IoT), New Mobility, and Energy Efficiency. At the event, Infineon briefed on its strategic...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

737K+
Followers
381K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy