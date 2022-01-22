AP News Digest 3:05 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

UNITED STATES-UKRAINE-DASHED HOPES — On a warm spring day in Ukraine 26 years ago, American, Russian and Ukrainian officials smiled for cameras as they planted symbolic sunflower seedlings in freshly tilled earth where Soviet nuclear missiles had once stood ready. That hopeful moment has given way to today’s fears of renewed conflict and a new cold war. By National Security Writer Robert Burns SENT: 910 words, photos.

SINEMA-FILIBUSTER — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is growing increasingly isolated from some of her party’s most influential officials and donors after playing a key role in scuttling voting rights legislation. Sinema faces a vote of disapproval and possible censure from leaders of the Arizona Democratic Party on Saturday. By Jonathan J. Cooper. SENT: 1,070 words, photo.

TEXAS SYNAGOGUE-STANDOFF-SERVICES — Jewish leaders throughout the U.S. are calling for a strong turnout at this weekend’s worship services in defiance of antisemitic acts such as last weekend’s hostage siege at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. By Peter Smith SENT: 880 words, photos.

BRITAIN-CONSERVATIVES-CONTENDERS — Revelations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff partied while Britain was in a coronavirus lockdown have provoked public outrage and led some members of his Conservative Party to consider ousting their leader. By Sylvia Hui. SENT: 780 words, photos.

MISSING-TRAVELER — Brian Laundrie the boyfriend of slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito admitted killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp, the FBI announced. SENT: 390 words, photo.

MEAT-LOAF-WEBER-GRILLS — Weber picked the wrong day to suggest grilling meatloaf. The outdoor grill maker apologized for sending a recipe-of-the-week email earlier that day featuring instructions on how to prepare “BBQ Meat Loaf.” The email coincided with news of the death of Marvin Lee Aday, best known as rock superstar Meat Loaf. SENT: 180 words.

HUNDRED-MONKEYS-TRUCK-CRASH — A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was involved in a crash Friday in Pennsylvania, state police said as authorities searched for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the vehicle. SENT: 100 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ARIZONA — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey sued the Biden administration over its demand that the state stop sending millions in federal COVID-19 relief money to schools that don’t have mask requirements or that close due to COVID-19 outbreaks. SENT: 750 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-WUHAN-DOCUMENTARY — The homeless, the sick, the elderly: For people who fell through the cracks of the official system, the then-unprecedented decision to isolate the central Chinese city of Wuhan and its 13 million people was a matter of life or death. Film director Lan Bo hopes to sound the alarm with a documentary, “Wuhan, I Am Here,” about volunteers who helped neighbors get food and medical care following the lockdown in early 2020 of the city where the coronavirus pandemic began. SENT: 570 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BRAZIL-CARNIVAL — The world-famous Carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro will be held in late April rather than the final weekend of February, as the number of coronavirus cases in Brazil spikes and the omicron variant spreads across the country. SENT: 240 words, photo.

CONGRESS-DEMOCRATS — Staring at midterm elections that could cost them control of Congress, Democrats are trying to sculpt a 2022 legislative agenda that would generate achievements and reassure voters that they’re addressing pocketbook problems and can govern competently. By Alan Fram. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

KAMALA HARRIS-WILDFIRES — After a difficult first year in office, Vice President Kamala Harris enjoyed a homecoming of sorts Friday, taking a helicopter tour in Southern California mountains to highlight new funding for federal wildfire programs. SENT: 540 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION — The National Archives and Records Administration provides a House committee with more than 700 pages of presidential documents after the Supreme Court rejected a bid by former President Donald Trump to block the release. SENT: 450 words, photo.

POLICE-OFFICERS-SHOT — A New York City police officer was killed and another critically wounded Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son, officials said, making four officers shot in the city in as many days. SENT: 870 words, photos, video.

CALIFORNIA STUDENT-GENDER IDENTITY — A mother who claims teachers secretly manipulated her 11-year-old daughter into changing her gender identity and name has filed a legal case against a tiny California school district. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN-DOCTOR-ASSAULT — Two former University of Michigan football stars who stand to receive as much as $500,000 each through the school’s sexual abuse settlement with more than 1,000 students say the per-victim payouts should be much higher, pointing to a similar case at rival Michigan State. SENT: 850 words, photos, video.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE-FIREFIGHTER-SAFETY — A firefighting crew’s decision to stay and defend its beloved station on California’s central coast nearly cost the lives of 14 firefighters who were overrun by flames, according to a report released by an organization that promotes firefighter safety. SENT: 480 words.

CUSTODY DEATH-STAND YOUR GROUND LAW — Even some Republicans who have supported the “stand your ground law” in Kansas want to revisit it following the death of a Black teenager who was restrained at a juvenile intake center in Wichita last September. SENT: 850 words, photos.

BUILDING COLLAPSE-MIAMI — The legal fees and costs associated with the deadly collapse of a Florida beachfront condominium building could reach $100 million, a judge said. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

SOUTH-DAKOTA-ABORTION-BAN — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has unveiled a proposal to ban nearly all abortions, mimicking a Texas law that leaves enforcement up to private citizens through lawsuits instead of through prosecutors and criminal charges. SENT: 400 words, photo.

UNITED NATIONS-SECRETARY GENERAL-GLOBAL DANGERS — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday the current world is “much more chaotic, much less predictable” than during the Cold War between the former Soviet Union and the United States, and it’s dangerous because there are no “instruments” to deal with crises. SENT: 700 words, photos.

VIETNAM-OBIT-THICH-NHAT-HANH — Thich Nhat Hanh, the revered Zen Buddhist monk who helped pioneer the concept of mindfulness in the West and socially engaged Buddhism in the East, has died. He was 95. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

VENEZUELA-OPPOSITION — A deeply symbolic victory for Venezuela’s opposition hasn’t resolved a deep divide over its strategy. Many see the ballot box as the way to victory and point to their win in Barinas state, the homeland of the late President Hugo Chavez, who founded the current socialist government. But others see little sense in contesting elections they say are profoundly skewed against them. While President Nicolás Maduro’s government accepted the loss in Barinas, it won overwhelmingly in most regional races against an opposition that was often divided and unenthusiastic about even taking part. SENT:: 1,180 words, photos.

YEMEN — The death toll from a Saudi-led coalition airstrike that hit a prison run by Yemen’s Houthi rebels climbed to at least 80 detainees, the rebels say. SENT: 340 words.

TONGA-VOLCANO-ERUPTION-AUSTRALIA — Three flights from Australia carrying food, water, medical supplies and telecommunications equipment landed in Tonga as the Pacific nation continues to grapple with the aftermath of an underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami. SENT: 290 words, photos.

INDIA-BUILDING-FIRE — A major fire in a 19-story residential building killed at least six people and injured 15 others in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, officials say. SENT: 200 words.

MEXICO-PRESIDENT — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador underwent cardiac catheterization at a military hospital, the government announced. SENT: 120 words, photo.

GENERAL-MOTOR-ELECTRIC-VEHICLE-PLANT — General Motors is poised to announce next week major electric-vehicle investments in Michigan, with plans to spend $6.5 billion and create up to 4,000 new jobs at two plants. SENT: 440 words, photo.

OBIT-LOUIE-ANDERSON — Louie Anderson, whose four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series “Baskets,” died. He was 68. “‘Baskets’ was such a phenomenal ‘second act’ for Louie Anderson. I wish he’d gotten a third,” Michael McKean said on Twitter. George Wallace wrote: “You’ll be missed, Louie. What an awesome friend. One in a million.” Gilbert Gottfried posted a photo of himself, Anderson and Bob Saget, who died Jan. 9, with the caption: “Both good friends that will be missed.” By Lynn Elber. SENT: 735 words, photos.

FILM-ENCANTO SOUNDTRACK-MIRANDA-SONGS — Lin-Manuel Miranda went song by song through some of the hits of “Encanto” in a recent interview, from the breakout smash “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” to his self-described “’90s Rock en Español throwback” “What Else Can I Do?” SENT: 610 words, photo.

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN — Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep is into Week 2 at Melbourne Park for the fifth consecutive year. The 14th-seeded Halep advanced with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Danka Kovinic. It was Kovinic who eliminated U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the previous round. None of the players remaining the women’s draw has won as many tour-level titles as Halep’s 23. Halep’s next opponent will be Alize Cornet. Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka moved into the fourth round with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 31 Marketa Vondrousova. By John Pye. SENT: 500 words, photos. UPCOMING: Will be updated.

