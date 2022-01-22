EVENING 5: RHB chief Khairussaleh takes a leave of absence

As the CEO of digital mortgage outfit Better.com returns to work after time off following questions about his behaviour, the boss of another fintech unicorn, BharatPe, is taking his own leave of absence amid chatter about his conduct. In an internal memo first reported by CNBC, the Better.com board confirmed...
With the U.S. public facing an increased risk of economic troubles due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections as a result of the Omicron variant, a fourth stimulus check for the elderly has become an essential next step.
KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 29): The nationwide implementation of ‘Program Jualan Malaysia’ (Malaysia Sales Programme) or PJM 2022 initiative throughout the year will enable people to shop at cheaper prices as well as help revive the retail sector affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri...
KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 29): Besides three Malaysian banks, several foreign banks too had provided unsecured loans to embattled cruise ship operator Genting Hong Kong, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz. “All these banks too had to adhere to internal guidelines as well as the guidelines of their...
WASHINGTON (Jan 29): China and the United States could end up in a military conflict if the United States encourages Taiwan's independence, Beijing's ambassador to Washington said in a US radio interview broadcast on Friday. China considers the neighbouring, democratically ruled island of Taiwan its "sacred" territory and has never...
BERA (Jan 29): Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Saturday (Jan 29) reminded companies and industry players not to raise the prices of goods although their electricity bills are expected to increase following the loss of rebates and the imposition of a surcharge. The prime minister said he was made...
The staffing crisis in health care reached a farcical extreme last week when ThedaCare, a health system in Wisconsin, filed for a temporary restraining order to block a number of its employees from leaving their jobs and moving to another nearby hospital. The hospital argued that, because the pandemic had...
KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 29): The ringgit is expected to trade in a tight range with downside bias between 4.19 and 4.20 against the US dollar next week. The ringgit will largely be US dollar driven in the holiday-shortened week as Malaysian markets observe the Lunar New Year festive break on Feb 1 and 2, dealers said.
KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 29): Since embarking on its vision of doubling up on its financial performance every five years in 2003, flexible plastic packaging manufacturer and property developer Scientex Bhd has never failed to reach each new milestone. Over the past decade, Scientex’s revenue has more than quadrupled while its...
PUTRAJAYA (Jan 29): The Employment Act 1955 (Act 265), which provides that private sector employees be given 11 days of paid public holiday a year, does not apply to civil servants and other classes of employees who are not included in the First Schedule of Act 265. The Ministry of...
(Jan 29): Chinese officials summoned AstraZeneca Plc executives in their investigation into alleged tampering by company employees of tumour patients’ gene-testing results to fraudulently claim reimbursement from national healthcare insurance funds. Police, health and market regulators in China have joined the probe and have arrested those suspected of the...
Britain should overhaul its daily coronavirus death figures to split them up by vaccination status, MPs have said. And the casualty toll should be divided into how many had received a booster shot, how many were double-jabbed and how many were unvaccinated. A similar model is used by Switzerland and...
(Jan 27): Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. The “Goldilocks” period of the past 25 years is ending,...
It's been a while now since McDonald's pulled the Snack Wrap from its menu in the U.S., but some customers are still just finding out the sad news. As more people realize the beloved quick snack is gone, it continues to make waves on social media. A growing contingent of customers are calling on McDonald's to bring the Snack Wrap back.
KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 28): The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has filed an objection against senior lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah’s application for a stay of proceedings in the IRB’s suit against him seeking payment of income tax arrears amounting to RM9.41 million, pending the disposal of his appeal to the Special Commissioners of Income Tax of Malaysia (SCIT).
KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 28): The Malaysian Rubber Council (MRC) is taking part in the Expo 2020 Dubai, showcasing made-in-Malaysia rubber products to the world at the Malaysia Pavilion. “Sustainable agricommodities, including rubber, will be featured permanently in the Pavilion display and the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities will be...
(Jan 28): SoftBank Group Corp Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure is in advanced talks to leave the Japanese conglomerate, after a fallout with founder Masayoshi Son over his pay, a person familiar with the matter said. Claure's departure is expected to be announced in Tokyo on Friday morning, the source...
