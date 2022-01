The Toronto Maple Leafs are taking a very open-minded approach to this season’s trade deadline as general manager Kyle Dubas has many different lines in the water. The strategy for this season will be much different than what we saw in 2020-21 when Toronto was simply in the market for rentals. Dubas ended up trading away multiple pieces and was left with essentially nothing but another first-round exit and Nick Foligno’s bad back.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO