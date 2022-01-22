ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricky Gervais only cares about getting laughs with his comedy.

Victoria Advocate
 7 days ago

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg to Ricky Gervais: If you're serious about hosting the Oscars, "I could talk to a couple people"

Gervais discussed his recent comments that he'd that he'd be willing to host the 94th Academy Awards if he was given the freedom to do what he did on the Golden Globes. "The good thing about the Globes was (that) they said I could write my own jokes, say what I want, and not rehearse," Gervais said on The View. "And that is just too good for a comedian to turn down, whereas I don’t think the Oscars would ever allow me that freedom, and rightly so. I think they would be mad.” Gervais admitted that if the Academy agreed to those rules, “I’d definitely do it. I’d do it for free.” Goldberg, a four-time Oscar host, responded: “I think you’re wrong. I think they would absolutely adore it, if you were up for it. Did I hear you say you might be interested? ‘Cause if you’re serious, I could talk to a couple people. I know people.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What happened at the end of After Life series 3? Ricky Gervais explains

Ricky Gervais has revealed what the ending of After Life season three means amid fan confusion.The new season of the comedian’s dark comedy series was released on Netflix on Friday (14 January), with many already reaching the conclusion.Viewers have been left feeling rather emotional by the finale – although some were left confused by what the ending means.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*The closing scene of After Life season three shows Gervais’ character Tony walking away from Tambury Fair with his late wife, Lisa (Kerry Godliman), and their dog Brandy (Anti).The married couple hold hands, but Lisa fades away....
TV SERIES
No Film School

Ricky Gervais Says No Comedy Topic Should Be Off Limits

Comedy, when done well, can help us tackle even the darkest subjects. Ricky Gervais is known as one of the most shocking comedians. From his antics at the Golden Globes to his hit British shows like The Office and Extras, Gervais has never shied away from controversy. That's why his new show, After Life, has drawn in viewers. It's got shocking aspects like suicide and cancer jokes, but the audiences stayed for a stunning and compassionate portrait of people.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Ricky Gervais
Fox News

Ricky Gervais talks hosting the Oscars, what it would take for him to agree to 2022 show

Now that the Oscars are officially moving forward with a host for the first time in years, Ricky Gervais revealed what it would take for him to agree to take on the role. Last week, it was announced that the 2022 Academy Awards show will have a host for the first time since Jimmy Kimmel held the position in 2017 and 2018. Gervais, who previously helmed controversial appearances as the host of the Golden Globes, appeared on the "Today" show Tuesday where the hosts asked if he would be open to hosting the Oscars.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Ricky Gervais Settles Big Debate Over UK And US Versions Of ‘The Office’

Ricky Gervais ruled that the British version of “The Office” is better than the American remake starring Steve Carell as beleaguered boss Michael Scott. Gervais, who played embattled David Brent in the U.K. original that he created, settled the debate on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘After Life’ Season 3 On Netflix, The Final Season Of Ricky Gervais’s Black Comedy

Written, directed by, and starring Ricky Gervais, Netflix’s After Life tells the story of Tony, who spirals out into a dark, angry depression following the death of his wife Lisa. The third and final season of the dark comedy, now streaming on the platform, sees Tony continue to shut himself off from the world as his grief weighs heavily. Can his patient friends, loyal pup, and a potential love interest help pull him out of the darkness? We’re here to let you know if it’s worth sticking around to find out.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

After Life 3: Ricky Gervais explains Roxy's absence in season three

After Life season 3 features neither Roisin Conaty's sex worker Roxy or Mandeep Dhillon's publishing intern Sandy, but why?. Well, creator and star Ricky Gervais explained everything during his exclusive chat with Digital Spy, revealing exactly why the two were absent. "Mandeep couldn't do it because she was filming, so...
TV SERIES
NME

Ricky Gervais on ‘After Life’ scene that still makes him cry

Ricky Gervais has revealed which scene in his comedy drama series After Life still makes him cry even after watching it “70 times”. Created by and starring Gervais, After Life follows local newspaper journalist Tony who is dealing with intense grief following the death of his wife. The third and final season was released on Netflix earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

After Life season 3: Ricky Gervais cast a superfan from TikTok

By now you're probably so far into season 3 of Netflix's After Life that you're too busy cry-laughing to properly notice what's going on. But, if you have a quick squint through the tears you might spot someone familiar: a TikToker and Ricky Gervais superfan, cast for the third season by the star himself.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Michigan Daily

Ricky Gervais’s bewildering brand of sentimentality in ‘After Life’

Ricky Gervais (“Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?”) is not widely known for having a big heart. He is perhaps most famous for his rant against the hypocrisy of Hollywood elites at the 2020 Golden Globes, or maybe for his scorching standup comedy, in which he mercilessly dissects touchy subjects, most notably religion. The edgy elements of Gervais’s persona are certainly on display in the third and final season of “After Life,” which he writes, directs and stars in. However, the numerous tear-jerking, emotionally devastating and heartwarming moments that accompany his blunt sense of humor are truly surprising. What’s even more puzzling is how well these features complement each other.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BGR.com

Netflix just released a new season of Ricky Gervais’ emotional dark comedy

Don't Miss: Monday's deals: $10 COVID tests, $140 AirPods 3, $30 Fire TV Stick 4K, more Netflix on Friday released the third season of Ricky Gervais' emotionally wrenching series After Life. And that, right there, tells you something about how important this project is to the comedian and actor — whose TV shows, until now, have tended to follow a simple rule. Two seasons, and that's it. But this story, the one at the heart of After Life, is one of the most profound creative projects the sometimes controversial funnyman has ever produced in his career. And if this story of...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Ricky Gervais Says He Would Host Oscars ‘for Free’ If He Could Write His Own Jokes

After three years without an emcee, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made waves by announcing that the 2022 Oscars will have a host. Speculation about potential candidates for the coveted gig has been rampant, but one potential name can be crossed off the list: Ricky Gervais. Gervais never failed to attract controversy during his memorable stints hosting the Golden Globes from 2010-2012, and his subsequent returns in 2016 and 2020. His biting monologues spared nobody in Hollywood, and while the British comedian would love to host the Oscars, he believes that the Academy would never tolerate his brash...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

After Life benches inspired by Ricky Gervais show installed

Benches to mark the final series of a Ricky Gervais TV show about loss have been installed in parks to provide a place for people to chat and reflect. The benches were installed at two parks in Nottingham. They are among 25 benches donated to local councils by streaming service...
TV & VIDEOS
Empire

Ricky Gervais & Tony Way Talk After Life Season 3, Male Friendship And Shooting Outrageous Scenes

Ricky Gervais is one of the creative minds behind some of Britain’s most classic comedies – Extras, The Office, Derek, to name a few. With Netflix series After Life, he took on a topic altogether more vulnerable, playing a man struggling with intense grief after the death of his wife. With the third and final season of After Life streaming now, we caught up with Ricky and co-star Tony Way to talk (in fairly spoilerific detail) about the show’s emotional ending, cake continuity problems, and that belly-busting cafe scene. Read the highlights below, and listen to the interview in full on the Pilot TV podcast.
TV SERIES
BBC

After Life 3: How TikTok took a Ricky Gervais fan to Netflix

Before the pandemic, Cole Anderson-James was a salesman in a "boring 9 to 5 job". Then he downloaded TikTok. The 24-year-old's videos - lip-syncing to scenes from The Office - soon attracted millions of views. And he can now be seen alongside the man he impersonates, after Ricky Gervais cast...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

After Life: Ricky Gervais questioned if he’d gone ‘too far’ in season 3 scene, co-star reveals

After Life star Tony Way has revealed the one scene in season three which led Ricky Gervais to question if he’d gone “too far”.Gervais created and stars in the Netflix dark comedy, which follows a man called Tony dealing with the aftermath of the death of his wife.While Tony uses his grief to punish the world by doing whatever he wants, Way – who plays photographer Lenny – has admitted that there was one moment in the new series where they thought things may have been a bit extreme.In the scene, Tony blows a raspberry on Lenny’s belly, with...
TV SERIES

