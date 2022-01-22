James, Los Angeles set for matchup with Miami

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Matchup Preview (1/27/22) Los Angeles will continue its east-coast road trip with a matchup in Philadelphia against Joel Embiid and the Sixers. The Lakers just finished beating a Nets team in rough shape: no Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, or Kyrie Irving. Still, they struggled to find an answer for James Harden, who posted a massive triple-double. One has to imagine that Joel Embiid will have similar results against this horrendous Lakers defense. Luckily, Anthony Davis is back, and that should help mitigate Embiid’s offensive impact at least a little. If Embiid only gets 35-40 points, then that should be a “win” for Los Angeles, in my opinion. Davis was able to register four blocks in his first game back against the Nets, so there is potential for defensive progression for this Lakers squad. Meanwhile, Philadelphia has slowly put together a strong season, especially considering it has been without Ben Simmons the entire year and has suffered several injuries and COVID setbacks. Currently, they are sixth; however, they are merely two games out of first place! This game should be a barnburner, so take a look below at which team I think will come out of it victorious.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO