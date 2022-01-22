ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James, Los Angeles set for matchup with Miami

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers (23-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (29-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Miami. He ranks second in the NBA scoring 28.9 points per game. The Heat have gone 15-5 at home. Miami...

Charles Barkley, Shaq react to 76ers fans heckling Lakers' Carmelo Anthony: 'That ain't gonna stop me'

Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony had heard enough from a few 76ers fans at the Wells Fargo Center. During the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game between Los Angeles and Philadelphia, Anthony got into a verbal altercation with some Sixers fans. After a stoppage in play, the 37-year-old walked directly toward the sideline and confronted the fans standing behind a row of courtside seats.
Why Draymond believes Lakers shouldn't trade Russ now

Draymond Green is an invested NBA fan in addition to his position on the Warriors, and explained on his podcast why he believes the Los Angeles Lakers should not trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. "The reality is, I'm not sure Russell Westbrook gets traded," Green said on "The Draymond...
LeBron James Becomes First NBA Player To Be Named All-Star Starter for 18 Consecutive Years

Los Angeles Lakers powerhouse LeBron James has officially is returning to his home state of Ohio for the 2022 NBA All-Star games. This year’s selection marks the 18th consecutive year that James has been chosen to be an All-Star starter. He also ties Kobe Bryant for being selected second-most in the history of the league. The two are one behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who is a 19-time All-Star starter.
Skip Bayless Says LeBron James Missed The Game Against The 76ers So He Could Play Well Against Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets: "Uh, Bron, It Would Be Very Different If You Actually Had To Play Against MJ."

Despite being near the tail-end of his career, LeBron James is still playing at an extremely high level. James has been truly spectacular despite recently turning 37 years of age, and is still considered one of the best players in the world. But James' age means that he will miss games from time to time, for rest or for injury.
LeBron James misses Los Angeles Lakers' loss to Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA -- Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron Jamesdidn't play in Thursday night's 105-87 loss to the 76ersbecause of left knee soreness. Coach Frank Vogel made the announcement that his star player was out about 90 minutes before tipoff. He said James woke up with some soreness in his left knee. The team had listed James as questionable earlier Thursday before he was ultimately ruled out.
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers 1/27/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Matchup Preview (1/27/22) Los Angeles will continue its east-coast road trip with a matchup in Philadelphia against Joel Embiid and the Sixers. The Lakers just finished beating a Nets team in rough shape: no Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, or Kyrie Irving. Still, they struggled to find an answer for James Harden, who posted a massive triple-double. One has to imagine that Joel Embiid will have similar results against this horrendous Lakers defense. Luckily, Anthony Davis is back, and that should help mitigate Embiid’s offensive impact at least a little. If Embiid only gets 35-40 points, then that should be a “win” for Los Angeles, in my opinion. Davis was able to register four blocks in his first game back against the Nets, so there is potential for defensive progression for this Lakers squad. Meanwhile, Philadelphia has slowly put together a strong season, especially considering it has been without Ben Simmons the entire year and has suffered several injuries and COVID setbacks. Currently, they are sixth; however, they are merely two games out of first place! This game should be a barnburner, so take a look below at which team I think will come out of it victorious.
