Olympic skater Adam Rippon has a big secret to share!. On Wednesday, Rippon revealed that he married longtime boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala on New Year’s Eve. Along with posting some pics of them with their dog, he wrote on Instagram, “One afternoon JP and I looked at each other and said the very classic *romantic* phrase of “let’s just go do it now”. So we did. It was just the three of us and it was perfect 12/31/21.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO