Middle East

Houthis, aid group: Death toll from prison airstrike hits 82

By Samy Magdy 
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO — The death toll from a Saudi-led coalition airstrike that hit a prison run by Yemen’s Houthi rebels climbed to at least 82 detainees, the rebels and an aid group said Saturday. Internet access in the Arab world’s poorest country meanwhile remained largely down as the...

