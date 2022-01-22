Council is good with most charter amendments

VENICE — The City Council OK’d most of the Charter Review Committee’s recommended amendments Wednesday but wants a few to be tweaked.

And it wants to revive a potential amendment the committee rejected.

The charter imposes a three-term limit on the mayor and Council members, with an exception: Someone can serve three terms as a “regular” Council member and then run for mayor for up to three more terms, or vice versa.

Former Council Member Bob Daniels took advantage of this provision to run for mayor in 2019, losing narrowly to Ron Feinsod.

It was one of the provisions the committee was asked to consider as part of its instructions. The consensus during its discussion was that if someone can keep getting elected, the charter shouldn’t preclude it.

But in a strategic planning session a couple of years ago, the Council had essentially decided that it should, by requiring a year off after someone hits the three-term limit.

“The idea of 18 years is just … yikes!” Council Member Helen Moore said Wednesday.

The appropriate change will come back in the form of a proposed ordinance incorporating all the recommended amendments.

Because the meeting was held in a workshop format, no votes could be taken. But the Council reached a consensus that these proposed amendments, among others, will go to referendum in November:

• A pay raise to 20% of a County Commissioner’s salary, which is regularly adjusted by state statute. Typically, long periods pass between increases in pay because a raise requires a referendum.

It “almost has to get to be laughable to get a raise OK’d,” Committee Chair Jeff Boone said.

• A provision increasing from 30 to 60 days the time the Council has to fill a vacancy and doing away with a special election as a fallback.

• A provision that someone appointed to fill a Council vacancy will complete the term of the person being replaced. Currently, the appointee serves until the next city election.

There was a consensus on taking City Manager Ed Lavallee’s suggestion of including definitions after he asked whether participating in a meeting via Zoom would be considered “attendance” where that term is used in the charter.

Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said there should be a list of job responsibilities for the mayor, though in the form of an ordinance or resolution, not in the charter.

Fiedler also suggested making health insurance available to Council members again, as an additional incentive to attract candidates, especially younger ones.

The cost to the city would be minimal, she said Human Resources Director Alan Bullock had told her — about $7,000 a year.

Council Member Rachel Frank, who works in human resources, said her business offers benefits to full-time employees — people who work 30 hours or more a week. She wondered whether everyone on the Council would qualify under that standard, and said that in her opinion adding benefits on top of a big pay raise would be too much.

Vice Mayor Nick Pachota said he’d need to see numbers in order to make a decision.

“I definitely didn’t run for office to make money,” he said.