Black River Falls gets lopsided win at Logan

WASHINGTON -- Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be preparing to launch an invasion of Ukraine, with more than 100,000 troops positioned around the country. Certainly, the U.S. believes that's the case and President Joe Biden has warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that an attack could come in February. But...
A Pennsylvania court on Friday ruled the state's mail-in voting law is unconstitutional, with the case likely heading to the state's Supreme Court. The 2019 law allows any voter to vote by mail without providing a reason and contains a number of other provisions aimed at making it easier to cast a ballot. Republicans are arguing it violates an amendment to the state constitution.
A major winter storm is battering part of the East Coast with blizzard conditions and hurricane-force winds. States of emergency have been declared from Virginia to Rhode Island. Mola Lenghi reports from Boston.
A powerful nor’easter kicked up blinding blizzard conditions with high winds causing widespread power outages early Saturday. People from New York City to Maine awakened to half a foot of snow, while parts of Massachusetts including Boston were expected to experience up to 24 inches, the National Weather Service said in a bulletin.
Joni Mitchell said Friday she is seeking to remove all of her music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus. Mitchell, who like Young is a California-based...
South Carolina federal judge Michelle Childs is under consideration to succeed retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court, the White House confirmed late Friday. Childs, 55, is based in Columbia, South Carolina, and was nominated last year by President Biden to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals...
