ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Cool Runnings’ Actor Rawle D. Lewis Wants Lupita Nyong’o In A Reboot

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 7 days ago

“Cool Runnings” actor Rawle D. Lewis says it’s time for a reboot of the classic 1993 film — telling TMZ Sports it should represent the Jamaican women’s bobsled team this time around … and Lupita Nyong’o should have the starring role. Of course,...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Production Halted As Lupita Nyong’o And Others Hit By COVID

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is having a tough time getting off the blocks. Maybe it needs more vibranium? Obviously, the loss of star Chadwick Boseman was nearly insurmountable. Issues with star Letitia Wright and her anti-vaccine beliefs caused further issues, followed by a freak stunt injury that halted production until just last week. And now just as things are getting going again in Georgia, filming has stopped once again.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

The 355 Review: Jessica Chastain and Lupita Nyong’o Join Forces

Simon Kinberg’s The 355 looks to honour a famous female operative from the American Revolution—codenamed Agent 355—with a modern, crowd-pleasing spy thriller with four women at its core. The film follows CIA wild card Mason “Mace” Browne (Jessica Chastain) and colleague, Nick (Sebastian Stan), as they attempt...
MOVIES
The Manhattan Mercury

Lupita Nyong'o says it is 'too soon to tell' if Hollywood has changed since #MeToo

Lupita Nyong'o thinks it's "too soon to tell" whether Hollywood has changed for women since the #MeToo movement. The campaign began after disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual assault and rape in 2017, but the 38-year-old star has admitted Hollywood is still "very much in that moment", so it's hard to sum up how things are different.
CELEBRITIES
deltanews.tv

Lupita Nyong'o names her mother and her aunts as 'idols'

Lupita Nyong'o's mother and her aunts were her "idols" growing up. The 38-year-old actress - who was born to Kenyan parents, Dorothy Ogada Buyu and Peter Anyang' Nyong'o - is currently starring in the all-female spy film 'The 355' and revealed the "strong" women in her life who have inspired her the most.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Cool Runnings#Film Star#Jamaican#Og#Rdl
Fox News

Audrey Hepburn’s son reacts to news of Rooney Mara playing ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ star in biopic

Audrey Hepburn’s son is speaking out amid news that Rooney Mara is playing the late actress in a new biopic. On Thursday, Variety confirmed that a film about the iconic actress starring the 36-year-old is in the works at Apple. Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino of "Call Me by Your Name" fame is attached to the project with Mara producing. "The Giver" co-writer Michael Mitnick is also on board to write the script.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Zendaya's Parents: 17 Sweet Photos Of The Star With Her Mom And Dad

"I gotta give it up to my parents,” she said in 2016. “I’m really lucky to have the parents that I have." We stan Zendaya‘s ascension into superstardom. One minute she was the Disney kid with the right moves on the sitcom Shake It Up, now she’s an Emmy-winning A-lister who is part of one of the biggest box-office smashes in history (Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the sixth highest grossing film of all time). The girl is on fire.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thesource.com

[WATCH] Netflix Releases the Trailer for ‘A Madea Homecoming’

Madea is on her way back to your screen. The character created and played by Tyler Perry will make her Netflix debut in A Madea’s Homecoming. Madea’s back — hallelujer! Tyler Perry returns with everyone’s favorite character in TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA HOMECOMING, the newest film in the MADEA franchise set to debut on Netflix. Writer-director-producer Perry stars in the film that centers around Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming. The film features all-stars of the MADEA franchise, including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) as well as a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll, who matches Madea’s comedic prowess as Agnes Brown.
TV & VIDEOS
romper.com

Hallelujer! Madea Is Making A Comeback In A New Movie On Netflix

Hellur and good day, everybody! Let’s get into rotation about Tyler Perry’s upcoming Netflix special featuring Madea. The actor’s beloved and most iconic character is coming out of retirement and making a comeback on Netflix for A Madea Homecoming in February, so here’s everything you need to know.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' Star Ebie's Dad Is a Hip-Hop Icon

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules follows the model set by Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie during the socialites' shenanigans in their reality series, The Simple Life. This time around, Ranch Rules documents celebrity kids on a Colorado ranch as they try to make due. The series stars the kids of notable faces like comedian Martin Lawrence and actor David Hasselhoff. But none have a story quite like Ebie Wright.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Young Bae Calls Out Donna for Social Media Comments

Donna and Alex had a rough recent season. “Black Ink Crew” star Donna had a lot of controversial moments on the show. In fact, over the years, she’s been called out for her tattooing skills. Some don’t feel she’s that good at it. And during one appointment, Donna actually misspelled a word. Luckily, she was able to schedule a follow-up appointment with the client and cover up the misspelled tattoo. Regardless of how critical others can be about Donna’s talents, she’s always willing to stand up and demand the respect she feels she deserves. At times, this has put her at odds with Ceaser. So she has been fired multiple times.
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Madea Makes Surprise Comeback In Netflix’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ Trailer: Watch

When Tyler Perry announced the arrival of his 2019 film, A Madea Family Funeral, he shocked fans when he explained he would be retiring the iconic character. He explained that as he’d gotten older, he wanted to do something different and felt the character had “run out of things to say.” Yet, he didn’t want the finality of killing her off. However, after revealing Madea stepping out of retirement and a slew of social media posts that many wrote off as Perry trolling from earlier this month, it appears Madea is officially back. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
MOVIES
Variety

John Leguizamo Says He Avoided the Sun ‘For Years’ to Stay Light-Skinned for Hollywood Roles

John Leguizamo revealed in a conversation with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that he made a deliberate choice in his career to stay out of the sun in order to continue booking roles as a light-skinned Latino actor. The actor said he has long “benefitted from being light-skinned” in Hollywood and addressed issues of colorism within Hollywood and within Latin culture. “I stayed out of the sun so I could work,” Leguizamo said. “I definitely would not go in the sun for years. It was a conscious thing because I could work. And all the Latinos that made...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Keke Palmer on How ‘Alice’ Explores Black Freedom Through Its Time Twist

For Keke Palmer, starring in Krystin Ver Linden’s directorial debut Alice was a sobering but empowering opportunity to connect with her ancestors while also reflecting on modern racial justice. It’s a role that speaks directly to her acting roots and that fits squarely into a larger vision for her career, she says, of “how I see resilience in who I am and how to express that visually and artistically, to me that’s really where it aligns.” In the film, which had its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition Section, Palmer plays an enslaved woman in 1800s Georgia...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy