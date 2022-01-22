Black Amherst College Lacrosse Coach Resolves Job Bias Lawsuit

Editor’s note: This column appeared previously in the Daily Hampshire Gazette. In Spring 2021, as the Amherst public schools faced yet another budget shortfall, the question arose in this paper whether Amherst College might support K-12 education in the town that shares its name. While those pieces focused on Amherst College’s wealth, I think the question of whether and how Amherst College should and/or could contribute to the local public schools is a much deeper one that “what can Amherst College afford?” It is a question of the role Amherst College thinks the local community plays in its own existence and thriving, and what that means for their investment in the town. As the College celebrates its bicentennial and searches for a successor to President Biddy Martin, now is perhaps an ideal time for this venerable institution to reflect on its role in the broader local community.

