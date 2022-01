Raymond notched a power-play assist in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Blackhawks. Raymond helped out on a Moritz Seider tally in the third period. Through 11 games in January, Raymond has remained solid with a goal and five assists, including three power-play helpers. The rookie winger is up to 34 points (nine on the power play), 87 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 43 contests while filling a top-line role. He's put together a strong campaign even when accounting for a slight dip in scoring lately.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO