Schenn notched two assists, five PIM, three shots on net and three hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Jets. Schenn helped out on both of J.T. Miller's second-period tallies. The 32-year-old Schenn also fought with Adam Lowry in the third period of the lopsided game. In 12 games since the holiday break, Schenn has produced three helpers, 46 hits, nine PIM and 10 shots on net. The veteran defenseman is more of a physical presence in the bottom four, as he's notched eight points, 104 hits, 19 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 27 contests this season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO