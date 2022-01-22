Watch: IVE Takes 10th Win For “ELEVEN” On “Music Core”; Performances By GOT7’s BamBam, Yuju, VICTON, And More

On January 23, the 31st Seoul Music Awards took place at the Gocheok Sky Dome, with Kim Sung Joo, Boom, and AOA’s Seolhyun as the MCs. Like last year, the 31st Seoul Music Awards awarded a single Daesang (Grand Prize) and separate Best Album and Best Song Awards. NCT 127 won the Daesang and the Best Album and Best Song Awards were won by NCT DREAM and IU respectively. BTS won the World Best Artist Award as well as the U+ Idol Live Best Artist Award and the Bonsang (Main Award). Trot singer Lim Young Woong took home the most total wins of any artist with the OST Award, Trot Award, Popularity Award (Korea), and a Bonsang.

