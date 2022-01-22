Fieldsheer Heated, Battery-Powered Gloves Extend MTB Trail Season in a Warm and Toasty Way

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. E-Bikes are RAD. I said what I said. If you haven’t yet joined the pedal assist party, it’s worth trying. Contrary to many Facebook group debates, e-mountain bikes still provide plenty of fitness, and they are extremely fun. The only difference is you get to ride more miles with more smiles in the same amount of time as a motorless bike, with less risk of heart explosion. Read: the effort you exert is up to you and the power outputs you choose. If you ride the middle output for the entire ride, your heart rate is likely to remain consistent, you’ll take fewer oxygen breaks, and still work your muscles. If your power output is at the lowest setting, your muscles will have to work harder and in turn your heart rate will increase.
