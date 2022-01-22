Fieldsheer Heated, Battery-Powered Gloves Extend MTB Trail Season in a Warm and Toasty Way

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. While most home mechanic tools will eventually reduce your bill at the local bike shop, some cut that number more effectively than others. For example, a proper pair of cable cutters will allow you to refresh a few hundred drivetrains in their lifetime, and just a couple of those cable swaps would cost the same as the tool if you pay someone else to do the work. Conversely, a pro-level wheel truing stand can cost heaps of money, and the task of building and truing wheels requires a level of patience and precision that not everyone possesses. At an average cost of around $30 per wheel build, some of us might be better off paying a pro to lace spokes and make things round while saving money on most of the other bike fixes.

