COLUMBUS, Ohio — Prosecutors want to be able to include the lesser offense of reckless homicide for jurors to consider in the upcoming murder trial of Dr. William Husel. Husel is accused of ordering potentially fatal doses of fentanyl to be given to patients under his care. All 35 identified by Mount Carmel hospital died, but prosecutors initially chose to focus their case on 25 patients who received 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO