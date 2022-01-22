ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multiple-car crash

By Our Foreign Staff
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArnold Schwarzenegger has reportedly been involved in a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in a woman being taken to hospital. The actor and former governor of California was pictured at the scene of the incident, in photos shared by US media outlet TMZ, in...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother and son jailed for shocking machete killing

A mother and son have been jailed for killing a 17-year-old boy in a “shocking” machete attack sparked by petty gang rivalry.Levi Ernest-Morrison was chased and fatally stabbed in Sydenham, south London on the evening of April 10 last year.Mother-of-three Nichola Leighton, 37, who drove his killers to and from the scene in her red Suzuki jeep, was found guilty of his murder.On Friday, the former care manager was jailed at the Old Bailey for life with a minimum term of 23 years.Her 19-year-old son Tyreese Ulysses, from Catford who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and was driven by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CBS DFW

Accused Cop Killer Oscar Rosales Caught At Texas-Mexico Border

DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Marshals have captured the man accused of fatally shooting Houston-area deputy Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, on Jan. 23. Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, and Oscar Rosales , 51 (credit: Houston Police Department) Oscar Rosales , 51, was arrested across the border from Del Rio with the help of joint operation marshals, Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and the Mexican authorities. Rosales is charged with capital murder after allegedly killing Galloway during a traffic stop. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said witnesses saw Rosales fire multiple shots at the deputy. “This is senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever,” Finner said after the incident, adding that Galloway had no time to respond or defend himself. Galloway was with the constable’s office for about 12 and a half years. He mentored and trained numerous younger officers, who were “broken up” over his death. “He was the one who was sitting in the front seat with them. He was the one that was teaching them what to do and how to get home safely to their families. And here we are this evening with the roles reversed.” Galloway is survived by a daughter and a sister. Authorities are beginning the process of returning Rosales to Harris County.  
HOUSTON, TX
CBS LA

Mexican National Sentenced For Rushing Cockpit Of Plane Taxiing At LAX, Assaulting Flight Attendant

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Mexican national was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison for trying to reach the cockpit of a plane taxiing at LAX and assaulting the flight attendant who tried to stop him. Luis Armando Victoria Dominguez, 34, of La Paz, Mexico, was also ordered to pay $20,132 in restitution. He had pleaded guilty in October 2021 to a count of interference with flight crew members and flight attendant. According to federal prosecutors, Dominguez was a passenger on United Airlines flight 5365, which was being operated by SkyWest Airlines, that was taking off from Los Angeles and was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Comedian shares regret about not getting vaccine as he dies of Covid

The comedian known as “Chinese Best Friend” shared his regret at not getting vaccinated before he died from Covid-19. The Los Angeles father texted family members, saying “I can’t breathe again”. Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterwards, he was in an emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs. Losing the ability to breathe on his own, he was put on a ventilator. He spent more than a week in the ICU. “I really regret not getting my vaccine,” he texted his brother, according to KTLA. “If I can do it all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Chicago

Melissa Ortega, 8, Is One Of At Least 5 Young People Under 18 Shot And Killed In Chicago In January

CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges were announced Wednesday in the shooting that killed 8-year-old Melissa Ortega in Little Village over the weekend. A 16-year-old, along with a 26-year-old man, are charged in Melissa’s shooting death at 26th Street Pulaski Road on Saturday. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the teen was “charged with one felony count of first degree murder and felony count of attempted first degree murder and two felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm in occupied vehicle.” At least four other young people under the age of 18 were shot and killed in Chicago this month alone. • On Sunday,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
gmauthority.com

Lime Green C8 Corvette Splits In Half Following High Speed Crash In New Jersey

A set of photos showing a lime green C8 Corvette Stingray that was split in half following a high-speed crash are being circulated online this week. The photos were posted by the Mantua Township Fire Department, based in Sewell, New Jersey, to its own Facebook page on January 22nd. The gallery shows a modified lime green C8 Corvette Stingray split clean in half, with the passenger cell sitting near a wooded area, about 15 or 20 feet away from the rear sub-assembly.
ACCIDENTS
iheart.com

Criminals: Bills Fans Busted…Caught BRAGGING On Social Media!

Bills Fan Busted…Caught BRAGGING On Social Media!. A Western New York couple is now being charged after using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to get into the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots playoff game from two weeks ago. How About Some GOOD NEWS On This Blog Page…. A cop...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family accuses police of lying after they concluded suicide in case of woman and toddler who plummeted to death at Petco Park

The lawyer for the family of a woman and toddler who fell to their deaths at San Diego’s Petco Park baseball stadium in Autumn has said the police ruled their deaths a “suicide” to absolve the city from responsibility.Raquel Wilkins, 40, and her 2-year-old son, Denzel Browning Wilkins, fell to the ground from a third-floor balcony, and both died before the game on 25 September between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves.At the time, the police labelled their deaths as “suspicious”, but after their investigation, which involved “dozens of interviews, reviewing of available video footage, and collecting background information”,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Woman hangs by just her hair on train handrail in astonishing footage

Unbelievable footage has captured a woman hanging from an overhead handrail by only her hair.The video was first posted on Instagram by the user @daralane_ and has since spread rapidly across social media as people can’t believe their eyes.In the 14-second clip, a woman is suspended off the ground and hanging from a metal rail by her hair.She’s dangling in a sitting position and sat cross-legged while casually scrolling on her phone in what appears to be a moving train.The fact-checking site Snopes confirmed that the footage is real and said the person featured in the video is an acrobat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Safety#Traffic Accident#Tmz#Lapd#Sunset#Pa News Agency#Abc 7
Telegraph

One hurt in Macoupin crash

BRIGHTON — One person was injured in a Monday morning accident in rural Bright. At about 11 a.m. Monday, firefighters from Fosterburg and Shipman responded to the 4500 block of Woodburn Road outside of Brighton for a single vehicle accident. The driver of a Ford SUV was ejected from the vehicle in the crash.
BRIGHTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Car Crashes Into City Snowplow Truck In The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) —  A car crashed into a city plow truck in the Loop early Saturday morning, according to police. Around 12:45 a.m., the driver in the vehicle while traveling westbound on the 1100 block of South State Street and failed to obey a traffic signal, striking a city plow truck traveling southbound on State Street, causing the plow to jump a curb and hit a large fence. The driver of the vehicle suffered a broken leg and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The passenger in the vehicle complained of pain in the lower abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition No further information at this time.
CHICAGO, IL
People

Moon Knight Star Gaspard Ulliel Laid to Rest, Actor's Death Ruled as Accidental by French Police

There was no foul play in Gaspard Ulliel's death. French authorities ruled the It's Only the End of the World actor's death as an accident, according to Variety. The confirmation comes after there was a manslaughter investigation of the fatal incident, in which Ulliel collided with another skier in the French Alps on Jan. 19. At the time the two men were skiing, conditions in the Alps were clear.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS Miami

Police: Driver’s Onboard Camera Captures Him Shooting At Another Driver 11 Times On I-95

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Deerfield Beach man is facing serious charges after his own vehicle’s onboard camera recorded him grabbing a gun from his vehicle’s center console and opening fire at another vehicle while traveling southbound on I-95, according to authorities. It happened on June 21, 2021, at around 7 a.m. Police identified the shooter as Michael Phillip Popper, 30, who they said became involved in a road rage incident with another driver. Here is what police said led to the shooting: “The defendant changed lanes in front of the victim and abruptly cut him off. When the victim honked his horn, the defendant...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy