Public Safety

Search for monkey missing after US motorway crash

By Long Reads
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in the US are searching for a monkey that escaped after a truck carrying 100 of them was involved in a crash. The trailer, which was carrying the monkeys to a...

Necha Green
6d ago

poor things. animals are endangered because they are Taking them from the wild for Experiments and then the rest are shot by poachers or the killer hunters for sport.🤔😠😡 No life is sacred on this planet. humans are truly the savages of earth.😒😭

Crash off I-80 near Danville leaves several monkeys on the loose

Danville, Pa. – Several monkeys are missing in Valley Township, Montour County, after a trailer and dump truck collided this afternoon at Route 54 at the interchange with Interstate 80 westbound. Trooper Andrea Pelachick of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton said three to four monkeys have been missing since...
New York Post

Woman on rabies meds after crashed truck spills crates of monkeys on road

A Pennsylvania woman has been prescribed medication over health fears after she came face to face with several hissing lab monkeys that escaped from a truck crash. Michele Fallon jumped out of her car to help when she saw a pickup, which was carrying 100 cynomolgus macaque monkeys, collide with a dump truck on a state highway just outside Danville on Friday.
The Independent

Woman claims she is sick after carrying hissing monkey that escaped truck in Pennsylvania crash

After a truck load of 100 lab monkeys crashed in Pennsylvania, a woman stopped her car to help. One of the monkeys did not appreciate her goodwill and hissed in her face. Now she's sick. According to Pennsylvania Homepage, Michelle Fallon was driving in the truck's wake when it crashed, dumping animal crates across the highway. Some of those crates broke, allowing the monkeys to escape into the surrounding area, but those monkeys were eventually caught and humanely euthanised. After the truck crashed, Ms Fallon pulled over to help the driver and the distressed animals, initially thinking the moneys...
WBRE

One dead after early morning crash in Columbia County

ORANGEVILLE BOROUGH, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Columbia County Coroner, one woman is dead after a single-car crash in Orangeville that occurred early Monday morning. According to a release, just after 4:00 am on Monday the coroner was called to crash on the 500 Block of Main Street in Orangeville Borough for a […]
Daily Voice

Woman Who Killed Man She Thought Was Deer Sentenced: Bucks DA

A 27-year-old woman who police said killed a Bucks County man she mistook for a deer last summer has been sentenced to three to 10 years in Pennsylvania state prison. Charlotte M. Kleckner, of Doylestown, pleaded guilty to accidents involving death or personal injury and drunk driving in the Aug. 2021 hit-and-run crash in Plumstead Township that killed 61-year-old Delfino Colop-Alvarado, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.
Outsider.com

Oh Deer: Pennsylvania Family Adopt Odd-Looking Deer

As a Pennsylvanian myself, I can tell you that many Outsiders across the northeastern Keystone State have rather big hearts when it comes to unique and unusual creatures. That said, one PA family adopted an odd-looking whitetail deer several years ago. Since then, their herd has grown significantly. According to...
Daily Voice

Authorities ID 3 Killed In Maryland Snowplow Crash

Authorities have revealed the identities of three people killed when their car crashed into a snowplow in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police say Shawde Ajee Nayonta Wicks, 27, of Clinton; Natasha Ann Hunter, 41, of Baltimore and Gary Eugene Early of Baltimore all died when their Cadillac collided into the back of a Peterbilt snowplow dump truck at Columbia Pike near Briggs Chaney Rd., on Jan 3.
