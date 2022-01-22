ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Regina King's son dead by suicide

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegina King's son has died by suicide. Regina, 51, confirmed in a statement...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Audrey Hepburn’s son reacts to news of Rooney Mara playing ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ star in biopic

Audrey Hepburn’s son is speaking out amid news that Rooney Mara is playing the late actress in a new biopic. On Thursday, Variety confirmed that a film about the iconic actress starring the 36-year-old is in the works at Apple. Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino of "Call Me by Your Name" fame is attached to the project with Mara producing. "The Giver" co-writer Michael Mitnick is also on board to write the script.
CELEBRITIES
nationalblackguide.com

Hallelujer!! | Watch the Trailer for Tyler Perry's a Madea Homecoming

Synopsis: Madea's back — hallelujer! Tyler Perry returns with everyone's favorite character in TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA HOMECOMING, the newest film in the MADEA franchise set to debut on Netflix. Writer-director-producer Perry stars in the film that centers around Madea's great-grandson's college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming. The film features all-stars of the MADEA franchise, including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) as well as a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O'Carroll, who matches Madea's comedic prowess as Agnes Brown.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Regina King
IndieWire

Lady Gaga Stayed in ‘A Star Is Born’ Character for Years: ‘Insanity Is Subjective’

There’s nothing “Shallow” about Lady Gaga’s performances, thanks to her expertly honed method acting techniques. The “House of Gucci” star admitted during Variety‘s Actors on Actors roundtable opposite Jake Gyllenhaal that she often stays in character for months, even years, at a time. “I would actually say playing a character for me is like living one long song, one long song that lasts for months,” Gaga explained. “For ‘A Star Is Born,’ it was years for me.” Yet Gaga was more than ready to shed her “House of Gucci” persona after playing convicted killer Patrizia Reggiani, who ordered the murder of her ex-husband,...
CELEBRITIES
weisradio.com

Halle Berry fakes a wedding; Lori Harvey calls Michael B. Jordan her “Babydaddy,” and more

Halle Berry has been married three times, and on New Year’s Day, she had people all around the world convinced she had tied the knot for a fourth time. The Oscar and Emmy winner shared a pair of pictures of with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, captioning the images, “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” The first snapshot featured the couple sharing a kiss at an altar overlooking the water below.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide
thesource.com

[WATCH] Netflix Releases the Trailer for ‘A Madea Homecoming’

Madea is on her way back to your screen. The character created and played by Tyler Perry will make her Netflix debut in A Madea’s Homecoming. Madea’s back — hallelujer! Tyler Perry returns with everyone’s favorite character in TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA HOMECOMING, the newest film in the MADEA franchise set to debut on Netflix. Writer-director-producer Perry stars in the film that centers around Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming. The film features all-stars of the MADEA franchise, including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) as well as a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll, who matches Madea’s comedic prowess as Agnes Brown.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Zendaya's Parents: 17 Sweet Photos Of The Star With Her Mom And Dad

"I gotta give it up to my parents,” she said in 2016. “I’m really lucky to have the parents that I have." We stan Zendaya‘s ascension into superstardom. One minute she was the Disney kid with the right moves on the sitcom Shake It Up, now she’s an Emmy-winning A-lister who is part of one of the biggest box-office smashes in history (Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the sixth highest grossing film of all time). The girl is on fire.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
southernillinoisnow.com

‘Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming’ trailer, Serena and Venus Williams honored by the Smithsonian Institute, and more

Netflix dropped the trailer Wednesday for the 11th film in the Madea franchise, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming, which debuts February 25. Writer-director-producer Tyler Perry is back as Madea, who is excited about her great-grandson’s college graduation. Franchise veterans return as Tamela Mann once again portrays Cora, her real-life husband David Mann is Mr. Brown, and once again, Cassi Davis Patton plays Aunt Bam. It’s been six years since the previous film in the franchise, Boo! A Madea Hallloween, was released in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Hallelujer! Madea Is Making A Comeback In A New Movie On Netflix

Hellur and good day, everybody! Let’s get into rotation about Tyler Perry’s upcoming Netflix special featuring Madea. The actor’s beloved and most iconic character is coming out of retirement and making a comeback on Netflix for A Madea Homecoming in February, so here’s everything you need to know.
MOVIES
d1softballnews.com

Lady Gaga is aiming for a movie with Tom Hanks

The pop star reveals that she would really like to work with the two-time Oscar winner. Lady Gaga has her eye on the “brilliant Tom Hanks”. Although she has yet to announce her next project, following the success of her films “A Star is Born” and “House of Gucci”, the superstar has solidified her status as a Hollywood actress.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' Star Ebie's Dad Is a Hip-Hop Icon

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules follows the model set by Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie during the socialites' shenanigans in their reality series, The Simple Life. This time around, Ranch Rules documents celebrity kids on a Colorado ranch as they try to make due. The series stars the kids of notable faces like comedian Martin Lawrence and actor David Hasselhoff. But none have a story quite like Ebie Wright.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Jessica Frances Dukes Opens Up About What Jason Bateman Is Like Between Scenes

The never-ending thrill ride that is the hit Netflix series “Ozark” is back for its fourth season and drawing rave reviews. The fourth season of “Ozark” hit Netflix just days ago but most fans of the show have already binged. One of the key characters this season is FBI agent Maya Miller, played by Jessica Frances Dukes. Miller acts like a liaison of sorts between the FBI, the Byrde Family and the Navarro Cartel. Pregnant for most of the third season, Miller has a baby boy, Wilson, that she will do anything to protect.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy