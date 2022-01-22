ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund split

Cover picture for the articleEmma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have split up. The pair - who have...

Elite Daily

Emma And Garrett Reportedly Broke Up Following Months Of Split Rumors

The new year has been rough for some celeb couples, and it seems like Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are among the famous duos calling it quits in 2022. Sadly, the rumors that Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund broke up appear to be true. On Friday, Jan. 21, People exclusively spilled the tea about the relationship, which fans guessed had been on the rocks for a while. Here are the deets on Emma Roberts’ and Garrett Hedlund’s reported breakup.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Garrett Hedlund Arrested For Public Intoxication Following Breakup With Emma Roberts, Actor Still Facing Drunk Driving Lawsuit

Garrett Hedlund has been arrested for public intoxication, adding to the growing list of legal issues plaguing the embattled 37-year-old. The Friday Night Lights star was taken into custody on Saturday, January 23, in Franklin County, Tennessee, according to TMZ. His bond is reportedly set for $2,100, but the actor is still believed to be in police custody as of Sunday morning.
DRINKS
Ok Magazine

Emma Roberts Boasts About Her 'Beautiful Reset' In Costa Rica After Ex Garrett Hedlund's Arrest For Public Intoxication

Emma Roberts appears to be as care-free as ever following her recent split from ex Garrett Hedlund, whom the same can't be said about following his public intoxication arrest. After news the actors parted ways made headlines last week following their three-year romance, Roberts took to Instagram to flaunt her sweet escape to Costa Rica, where she's staying at the Hacienda AltaGracia.
CELEBRITIES
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Garrett Hedlund
IndieWire

Lady Gaga Stayed in ‘A Star Is Born’ Character for Years: ‘Insanity Is Subjective’

There’s nothing “Shallow” about Lady Gaga’s performances, thanks to her expertly honed method acting techniques. The “House of Gucci” star admitted during Variety‘s Actors on Actors roundtable opposite Jake Gyllenhaal that she often stays in character for months, even years, at a time. “I would actually say playing a character for me is like living one long song, one long song that lasts for months,” Gaga explained. “For ‘A Star Is Born,’ it was years for me.” Yet Gaga was more than ready to shed her “House of Gucci” persona after playing convicted killer Patrizia Reggiani, who ordered the murder of her ex-husband,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ron Perlman Engaged to Former Co-Star

Ron Perlman is officially an engaged man. While it was previously reported that Perlman was engaged to Allison Dunbar, his former StartUp co-star, the couple hadn't confirmed the news until now. On Tuesday, Dunbar posted a video on Instagram and referred to Perlman as her "fiancé," putting any speculation to rest.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Insanity Is Subjective’: Lady Gaga and Jake Gyllenhaal Dive Deep Into Losing Themselves in Roles

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) and Jake Gyllenhaal (“The Guilty”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors, presented by Amazon Studios. For more, click here. Lady Gaga hasn’t added “movie critic” to her résumé yet — but she can’t help raving about Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest film, “The Guilty.” When she sees Gyllenhaal at our photo shoot for Actors on Actors, her praise is as effusive and passionate as fans who’ve watched her recent red-carpet run-ins might expect. “It was phenomenal,” Gaga says about Gyllenhaal’s 2021 Netflix film. “My heart was pounding out of my chest.” Gyllenhaal plays a...
MOVIES
extratv

Mel Gibson Gives Health Update After Battle with COVID

Mel Gibson is juggling multiple projects, including his new movie “Last Looks,” following a battle with COVID that landed him in the hospital. “Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Mel, who opened up about his health, reflected on his life tenets, and chatted about his roles in “Father Stu” and “Last Looks.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Want This Former Guest Star To Join the Cast Permanently

Fans are hoping this one particular guest star becomes a recurring role on the CBS drama “NCIS.” Hint: he was on this week’s episode. This week’s episode of “NCIS” left fans buzzing. The CBS drama brought back Zane Holtz as Special Agent Dale Sawyer. The guest star is a fan favorite and one that viewers have hoped to see since his introduction last season.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Jessica Frances Dukes Opens Up About What Jason Bateman Is Like Between Scenes

The never-ending thrill ride that is the hit Netflix series “Ozark” is back for its fourth season and drawing rave reviews. The fourth season of “Ozark” hit Netflix just days ago but most fans of the show have already binged. One of the key characters this season is FBI agent Maya Miller, played by Jessica Frances Dukes. Miller acts like a liaison of sorts between the FBI, the Byrde Family and the Navarro Cartel. Pregnant for most of the third season, Miller has a baby boy, Wilson, that she will do anything to protect.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Megan Fox Teases What She’d Wear to Teach at ‘Euphoria High’ — and Now Fans Want Her to Join the Show

Fans aren’t the only ones creating makeup looks that belong in the halls of Euphoria High — Megan Fox is also in on the action. “If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High,” the 35-year-old actress captioned a Thursday, January 27, Instagram post. In the photo, the Jennifer’s Body star looked straight out of the HBO MAX series thanks to her next-level, neon orange glam.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kristen Stewart Admits To Nicole Kidman That She Knows Every Word From ‘Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’

Soul sisters indeed! Kristen Stewart admitted to Nicole Kidman she knows every word to Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’ in a new interview between the two. Kristen Stewart, 30, may be earning raves for starring as Princess Diana in the acclaimed film Spencer, but she has “Lady Marmalade” on her mind. Kristen revealed to Moulin Rouge star Nicole Kidman, 54, that she knows every lyric to the film’s classic love song “Elephant Love Medley,” in a new interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors presented by Amazon Studios. Stewart described being “so obsessed” with the film she first saw in theaters with her mom, telling Nicole: “That was such a beautiful movie.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast’ Stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe Drew From Personal Experiences to Play a Married Couple Caught in a Tumultuous Time

For Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan, working on Focus Features’ Belfast was unlike anything they’d done before. The actress, who plays Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s film based on his childhood, felt drawn to the story when she saw that the script was focused on ordinary people instead of the politics and ideology of Northern Ireland — which she often sees in projects that come her way. For Dornan, who plays Balfe’s husband, Pa, Belfast was set in his hometown, and he was enticed by the truthful story of a family struggling with crippling decisions, grief and unconditional love. Plus, they got...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: ‘Scream’ Star Jenna Ortega on Her New School-Shooting Drama ‘The Fallout’

At age 19, Jenna Ortega is already one decade into her career. The actress — who rose to prominence playing Young Jane on The CW’s dramedy Jane the Virgin, followed by roles in You and Yes Day — stars in two movies out in January, Paramount’s Scream reboot, the first hit of 2022, and The Fallout (premiering Jan. 27 on HBO Max), which follows two teenage classmates navigating grief after surviving a school shooting. The Hollywood Reporter‘s review of the latter — one of the most talked-about films out of SXSW last year — praised Ortega for her “beautifully nuanced”...
MOVIES

