Forest Grove, OR

OPINION: Forest Grove is working on homelessness solutions

By Kristy Kottkey
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 7 days ago
Kristy Kottkey: 'Ultimately, we can't forget that this work is about people.'

Sometimes, it is hard to tell the truth. We find ways to shield it, ignore it, or the most vexing for me personally, we "reframe it."

But sometimes, the hard truth is what we need to hear in order to address a problem.

Our City Council continues to receive letters from community members who detail valid concerns about the homelessness problem — and mainly, the encampments.

We have all seen the visible camps that sprung up in local communities this past year, we've followed the frustrations on social media, and we have watched camps move from place to place and then back again, with seemingly no solution.

There have, however, been real actions happening that have had a positive impact on our community.

Last week, I received an email from a community member who was concerned and frustrated with the effect the homeless encampments in the city were having on its livability. He asked valid questions and provided creative solutions for consideration.

In order to make progress in Forest Grove with homelessness, we need continued engagement like this from our community. But that starts with sharing current information to inform you, so that you may help us work creatively on the solutions.

Almost a year ago, we held one of multiple council work sessions to highlight the action steps needed and to hear from the people and agencies working on the ground. Here are some of the actions that have been taken since then, and where we are headed next:

• The council awarded grant monies from Metro to the Forest Grove Foundation to support their on-the-ground outreach with people in our city who are homeless. The Forest Grove Foundation, along with multiple other local organizations like Community Action, Community Connect, Centro Cultural, Open Door HousingWorks and Second Home, has been leading the way in our community for years. Teams are on the ground daily, connecting with people living outside with the goal of helping them secure safe, permanent housing. As a city, we can support the work already being done by our local partners by seeing where we can fill in the gaps.

• We have strengthened relationships with Washington County. The county currently manages the camp on Highway 47, including a successful cleanup effort and regular checks for cleanliness and safety. County teams, the Forest Grove Foundation Outreach teams, Forest Grove Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff's Office collaborate to manage that camp that is county property.

• We have communicated with neighbors and neighborhoods directly about concerns with campsites. Here's where that truth part comes in. We haven't been able to provide answers that solve every problem, but we listen and act where and when we can.

• We held a community-wide town hall in June — hosted by our Committee for Community Involvement, which shared the collaboration and actions with the county, city, and nonprofits around homelessness. If you haven't seen it, it is key in understanding where we are and where we are headed: https://reflect-tvctv.cablecast.tv/CablecastPublicSite/show/21765?channel=7

• City officials and staff attend a weekly meeting of the Washington County Anti-Poverty Task force, led by Brian Schimmel, which brings together city, county, state, and local nonprofits to work on actionable items to improve and inform about homelessness in our local communities. We are also working closely with our neighboring cities — specifically Cornelius — to share ideas and solutions.

• Centro Cultural was awarded the Project Turnkey grant and is currently modeling how a local hotel can be successful in providing transitional housing and services to members of the community who have experienced homelessness.

• Washington County has been working at a feverish pace to get approximately $50 million dollars in funding from the Metro bond out the door and to local partners who are on the ground working on homeless solutions. The county is partnering with local cities, agencies and the public — and they have been pushing out communication to let communities know the details of actions like their encampment plan pilot, case worker capacity-building, and housing investments that are strengthening our system.

• The City Council recently created a subcommittee to specifically look at policy around encampments within the city. This group is composed of two city councilors, the mayor, the city manager and our chief of police. Our meetings are public and posted on our city's website. We will be making recommendations of next steps to the council within the next month.

The community member I mentioned above? He engaged in productive conversation, asked questions, and then took the time to attend the last subcommittee meeting and asked a question of the county. This kind of proactive engagement is helps us all move the needle and get closer to providing solutions.

Speaking of that, we have the annual town meeting coming up on Feb. 12. We need your participation now more than ever.

I am not going to say that we are going to have a solution for all of the problems we know are immediate and concerning. Here's the hard truth: We will not.

But we have made progress, most of it thanks to the partners on the ground who have been leading the way with vision, hard work, and collaboration. We continue to build relationships and take action to improve the livability of this city, but most importantly, for every single person in it.

Ultimately, we can't forget that this work is about people. When we help our most vulnerable neighbors, it reminds us that working for the common good benefits us all.

I invite you to share your thoughts, concerns, solutions, and time at any subcommittee meeting, council meeting, via email or at the annual town meeting. Together, we can make a difference for everyone.

Kristy Kottkey is a Forest Grove city councilor. Her commentary reflects her personal views, not those of the City Council.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Forest Grove, OR
