Tennis

Tennis-Clinical Medvedev cruises into Australian Open fourth round

By Thomson Reuters
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE (Reuters) – World number two Daniil Medvedev swept aside Dutch Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4 6-4 6-2 on Saturday to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open and stay on...

