Tennis-Clinical Medvedev cruises into Australian Open fourth round

In the history of men’s professional tennis, only three people have achieved 20 career grand slam titles. All are still currently playing but only Rafael Nadal entered into this year’s Australian Open. With Novak Djokovic facing well-publicized visa issues due to COVID-19 and Roger Federer still out due to injury, Nadal has used that to his advantage and now sits just one win shy of sole possession of first place. Despite playing at such a high level, a foot injury that has sidelined him since May and a bout with COVID-19 in December actually caused Nadal to consider retirement before shifting gears to this year’s action.

TENNIS ・ 14 HOURS AGO