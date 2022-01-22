Tennis-Clinical Medvedev cruises into Australian Open fourth round

Daniil Medvedev was fined 12,000 US dollars (approximately £9,000) for his outbursts during his Australian Open semi-final victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.The second seed lost his cool late in the second set and was warned for a visible obscenity before ranting at umpire Jaume Campistol about the official’s unwillingness to warn Stefanos Tsitsipas’ father Apostolos for courtside coaching.Medvedev was fined 8,000 dollars (approximately £6,000) for unsportsmanlike conduct and 4,000 dollars (approximately £3,000) for the obscenity.The Russian is unlikely to worry too much, though, given he is guaranteed more than £800,000 in prize money even if he loses to Rafael Nadal in...
