It’s trade season so everything around the Boston Celtics -- and much of the NBA -- is shrouded by the smoke of trade rumors, the majority of which won’t come to fruition. Hey, we get it. Trades are fun. More fun than the Celtics have been for most of the past two seasons. But the majority of deals that get to the finish line over the next two weeks are unlikely to be anything that danced in internet rumors.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO