California Representatives Unite to Advocate for Fire Victims Navigating the Internal Revenue Service

The following letter was written and signed by four doctors at the University of California, San Francisco and one working for the County of Alameda in their COVID-19 response infrastructure. They express specific concerns they have with California’s current approach to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated protocols, specifically those that could, in their eyes ,do more harm than good. This open letter was published on a petition website, that you can sign here, but we are choosing to publish it not as an endorsement to sign it, but as an opportunity to offer an alternative perspective from medical professionals. This article from the SF Standards offers a counter-point to the letter below interviewing other UCSF doctors who do no agree with the assertions of the authors of the open letter.

1 DAY AGO