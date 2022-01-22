Coyote Mating Season Has Begun in Kentucky Meaning It’s Time for Precautions

If you were an elementary, middle, or high school student in 1978, you should tell your kids or grandkids how snow days were handled back then. First, you have to make them understand that we didn't always have the Internet. And once the look of intense consternation has faded from their eyes, you can elaborate about how there was no remote learning or logging onto websites to get lessons (THAT even seems like an old term). And of course, the big one...informing them that we would all have to get up very early in the morning to find out if schools were closed for snow. Seriously, how many times did we obey standard bedtimes on winter nights when there were six or more inches of snow on the ground because school systems simply were not going to announce school closures the night before?

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO